Georgia Tech Second half rally not enough as Georgia Tech falls to California Yellow Jackets have lost three straight games

By AJC Sports 31 minutes ago link copied

The first game of Georgia Tech’s two-game swing through the state of California began with a loss, but also featured a huge second half comeback. But despite taking the lead in the second half after rallying from a 15-point deficit, the Yellow Jackets could not complete the comeback, as the Golden Bears hung on for a 90-85 victory in an ACC matchup Wednesday.

Akai Fleming led Georgia Tech (11-12, 2-8 ACC) with 19 points, 15 in the second half, and Chas Kelley III scored 15. Jaeden Mustaf and Kam Craft added 14 points apiece and Baye Ndongo had 10 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. Georgia Tech has lost three in a row and six of seven. Ndongo suffered an apparent non-contact injury to his left leg moments before he fouled out 43 seconds left. Fleming scored eight consecutive Georgia Tech points — which included two 3-pointers — to cut its deficit to 80-77 with 1:08 to play. The Bears then made 10 of 12 from the free-throw line in the final 48 seconds to seal it. Dai Dai Ames scored a career-high 29 points on 9-of-13 shooting for California, which blew a double-digit second half lead.

John Camden had 15 points, Chris Bell scored 14 points, and Justin Pippen finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Cal (17-6, 5-5). Milos Ilic had 11 points and nine rebounds.