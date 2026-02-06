Season tickets surge for loaded Georgia Tech baseball

Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress (from left), infielder Jarren Advincula and infielder Alex Hernandez chat during Georgia Tech baseball practice at Russ Chandler Stadium, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Ranked No. 2 nationally in the preseason in at least one poll, the Yellow Jackets have already sold the most season tickets in program history.

The Yellow Jackets have sold the most season tickets in program history, with season ticket sales up 71% compared with last season.

There’s a week to go before the 2026 season begins, but Georgia Tech baseball has already broken a record.

Tech enters the 2026 season as the favorite to win the ACC, with the most preseason Perfect Game All-Americans in the nation: center fielder Drew Burress (first team), catcher Vahn Lackey (first team), second baseman Jarren Advincula (second team) and utility player Alex Hernandez (third team). The Jackets are ranked preseason No. 2 by Perfect Game.

Friday, USA Baseball named Burress, Lackey and Advincula to a Golden Spikes Award (given to the best amateur baseball player in the country) watch list.

This will be the first season under head coach James Ramsey, who was an assistant under legendary coach Danny Hall, who retired last year.

The Jackets begin the season at home with a three-game series vs. Bowling Green Feb. 13 at Russ Chandler Stadium.