Season tickets surge for loaded Georgia Tech baseball

There’s a week to go before the 2026 season begins, but Georgia Tech baseball has already broken a record.
The Yellow Jackets have sold the most season tickets in program history, with season ticket sales up 71% compared with last season.
Tech enters the 2026 season as the favorite to win the ACC, with the most preseason Perfect Game All-Americans in the nation: center fielder Drew Burress (first team), catcher Vahn Lackey (first team), second baseman Jarren Advincula (second team) and utility player Alex Hernandez (third team). The Jackets are ranked preseason No. 2 by Perfect Game.
Friday, USA Baseball named Burress, Lackey and Advincula to a Golden Spikes Award (given to the best amateur baseball player in the country) watch list.
This will be the first season under head coach James Ramsey, who was an assistant under legendary coach Danny Hall, who retired last year.
The Jackets begin the season at home with a three-game series vs. Bowling Green Feb. 13 at Russ Chandler Stadium.