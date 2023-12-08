Report: Georgia Tech to make defensive staff changes

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key will be releasing safeties coach Andrew Thacker and defensive backs coach Travares Tillman, according to a Thursday report by FootballScoop.com.
Thacker was hired in 2019 by former Tech coach Geoff Collins to be the program’s defensive coordinator. He was retained by Key when Key took over from Collins in November 2022, and Thacker signed a new contract Feb. 1 this year to make $650,000 annually. He was in line to get a $50,000 raise Feb. 1.
On Oct. 1, Key removed Thacker from the defensive coordinator role and made him the safeties coach. Linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer took over as the team’s defensive coordinator.
Tillman arrived in Atlanta in December 2021 and was getting paid an annual salary of $350,000. Tillman was an all-ACC cornerback for the Yellow Jackets from 1996-99 and played eight seasons in the NFL after he was selected in the second round of the 2000 NFL draft.
On Wednesday, Tech commit Nehemiah Chandler, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound cornerback, posted a picture on social media of himself, Thacker and Tillman in Chandler’s home, where Thacker and Tillman had been for a recruiting visit.
“I’ll tell you what, I’ve coached 25 years, and I don’t think I’ve ever been on one staff where there wasn’t (staff changes),” Key said Sunday. “You always have to prepare for those things.”
The Jackets (6-6) practiced Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week as they began preparing for the Dec. 22 Gasparilla Bowl, where they’ll face Central Florida (6-6).
