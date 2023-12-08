Report: Georgia Tech to make defensive staff changes

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key will be releasing safeties coach Andrew Thacker and defensive backs coach Travares Tillman, according to a Thursday report by FootballScoop.com.

Thacker was hired in 2019 by former Tech coach Geoff Collins to be the program’s defensive coordinator. He was retained by Key when Key took over from Collins in November 2022, and Thacker signed a new contract Feb. 1 this year to make $650,000 annually. He was in line to get a $50,000 raise Feb. 1.

On Oct. 1, Key removed Thacker from the defensive coordinator role and made him the safeties coach. Linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer took over as the team’s defensive coordinator.