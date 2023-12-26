Georgia Tech’s Baye Ndongo named ACC rookie of the week for third time

After earning a spot on the all-tournament team at the Diamond Head Classic with three stellar performances, Georgia Tech’s Baye Ndongo was named the ACC rookie of the week for the third time this season.

It is the first time that a Yellow Jacket has won the honor as many as three times since the 2016-17 season, when Josh Okogie, currently in the NBA, did so.

Ndongo averaged 18 points and 9.3 rebounds in the tournament, helping Tech reach the championship game with wins over Massachusetts and host Hawaii. He ranked No. 5 in the tournament in scoring average, No. 2 in rebound average and No. 1 in field-goal percentage. The 6-foot-9 forward missed only four shot attempts in the event, connecting on 23 of 26 shots from the floor and 8 of 9 shots from the free-throw line.