Georgia Tech looking to showcase efficient, physical offense

Now that Georgia Tech officially has its starting quarterback and its starting offense put in place, although not unveiled publicly, the Yellow Jackets are days away from finally getting to debut just what type of attack they have for 2023.

Haynes King was named the starter a week ago, thus allowing the Jackets to put their preseason quarterback competition behind them and focus on unleashing Buster Faulkner’s offense at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Louisville in the Aflac Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A transfer from Texas A&M, King also will be playing his first game in a white-and-gold uniform.

“The biggest deal is simplify,” King said Friday on ACC Network about Tech’s offense. “Everybody in football they try to make things too hard, or harder than what it actually is. At the end of the day you have to simplify it if you’re going to play fast. If too many things are going through your head, your feet are not going to be intact with what your eyes are seeing, the throw is not going to be consistent, you’re not going to be consistently accurate.

“So the biggest deal is simplifying everything in your head so you can play fast.”

While King was announced as Brent Key’s first starting QB, Tech’s first-year coach didn’t put out an official depth chart this week. The program’s game notes state, “Louisville elected to not provide a depth chart for this week’s opener, and therefore Georgia Tech has elected to make its public until Week 2.”

So, because of a little gamesmanship between the two programs, who lines up where Friday on Tech’s first offensive snap will be a bit of a mystery. Unofficially, anyway.

Malik Rutherford, Alabama transfer Christian Leary and Georgia transfer Dominick Blaylock likely will be among the first wide receivers on the field. Dontae Smith is in line to be the team’s starting running back, with support from Louisville transfer Trey Cooley. The offensive line, if all remain healthy between now and kickoff, could have Corey Robinson at left tackle, Joe Fusile at left guard, Weston Franklin at center, Jordan Williams at right guard and Jakiah Leftwich at right tackle. Dylan Leonard likely is the team’s top tight end.

All those players have been frequently among those taking reps with Tech’s first-team offense throughout preseason practice.

Key said Tuesday he’s more concerned with how his offense executes than who is doing the executing.

“I want to see them be efficient,” he said. “I want to see them move the ball. Situational football, we spent a lot of time on situational ball through spring ball, through preseason camp. I want to see them be able to get into situations and they’re not too big for ‘em. They’re not something they’re nervous about.

“I want to see them to be able to play with a cool, calm demeanor, yet play physical and play disciplined.”

Tech’s offense managed only 17.2 points per game last season. Six times it was held to 14 points or less, and only six teams nationally scored fewer touchdowns than the Jackets’ 24.

Faulkner and Key’s mission is to change those oft-dreadful numbers, and King’s leading the charge.

“Right now, as a team, as an offense, we’re working on consistency,” King said. “That goes back to the four pillars we have as a team: toughness, discipline, execution and commitment. Every play goes down to that. Are you doing those four things? Every time we do that the consistency level will continue to rise, and everything else will fall in place.”