Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Each week The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will look at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Coach Brent Key has 26 high school seniors committed toward the 2024 signing class, a class ranked 30th nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

Khamani Alexander (RB; Belen Jesuit Prep; Miami, Fla.): Alexander and Belen Jesuit Prep (3-3) host Cardinal Gibbons of Fort Lauderdale. Alexander has 23 carries for 188 yards in three games for the Wolverines.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Santana Alo-Tupuola (OL; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.): Alo-Tupuola and IMG are 4-0 on the season and travel to Bartram Trail of St. Johns, Florida, on Friday. Alo-Tupuola is helping the Ascenders rush for 167.5 yards per game and 340.3 yards of offense per game.

Jordan Boyd (LB; Silver Bluff; Aiken, S.C.): Silver Bluff is 5-1 this season and is coming off a shutout win over Fox Creek of North Augusta, South Carolina. Boyd had three sacks, a tackle for loss, broke up a pass and forced a fumble in the victory over Fox Creek. Silver Bluff hosts Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina on Friday.

Tah’j Butler (LB; Edna Karr; New Orleans): Butler and Karr have outscored opponents 172-37 in five wins this season. The Cougars are off until hosting Jesuit of New Orleans on Oct. 13.

Isiah Canion (WR; Warner Robins): Warner Robins is 3-3 and travels to Union Grove on Friday. Canion had a 51-yard touchdown reception and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass Friday in a victory over Ola.

Nehemiah Chandler (CB; Wakulla; Crawfordville, Fla.): Chandler and Wakulla are 6-0 and host St. John Paul II of Tallahassee on Friday. Chandler has 19 receptions for 381 yards and six scores this season. He also has two carries for 23 yards, has thrown an 81-yard touchdown pass and has five tackles and an interception on defense.

William Depaepe (DL; Moline; Moline, Ill.): Depaepe and Moline are 2-3 this season and travel to East Moline United on Friday after a bye last week.

Marcus Downs (DL; Riverside; Greer, S.C.): Downs has 24 tackles (four for a loss) and two sacks having played six games for the 4-3 Warriors. Riverside hosts Laurens of South Carolina on Friday.

Jordan Floyd (OL; Parkview): Floyd and Parkview are 5-1 after a win at South Gwinnett. Floyd is helping the Panthers rush for 183.2 yards per game.

Demontrae Gaston (ATH; Pensacola Catholic; Pensacola, Fla.): Gaston has 21 tackles (five for a loss) and has forced two fumbles in four games for the 4-1 Crusaders. Catholic travels to Gulf Breeze (Fla.) on Friday.

Trajen Greco (CB; Mill Creek): Greco and Mill Creek are 6-0 and are off until hosting Buford on Oct. 13. Greco has 21 catches for 260 yards and six receiving touchdowns, five carries for 21 yards and 132 return yards. He also has seven tackles, defended two passes and has forced a fumble on defense.

Trashun Griffin (DL; Bibb County; Centreville, Ala.): Griffin and Bibb County are 5-1 and host Hale County (Ala.) on Friday. Griffin is part of a BCHS defense that has 12 takeaways and that is holding opponents to 70.2 rushing yards per game.

Luke Harpring (TE; Marist): Harpring and Marist (5-1) have won five in a row and are off before traveling to South Cobb on Oct. 13. In a win over Dunwoody last week, Harpring had a 34-yard run, an interception, two tackles for loss and blocked a punt.

Trey Horne (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Horne has 36 receptions for 522 yards and three TD catches to go along with 17 carries for 75 yards and four rushing touchdowns in six games. Horne also has 286 return yards and has thrown a 4-yard touchdown pass for the 7-0 Eagles who host Metrolina Christian Academy (Indian Trail, N.C.) on Friday.

CJ Jackson (LB; Tucker): Jackson and Tucker (3-3) host Chamblee on Friday. Jackson has 11-1/2 tackles (four for a loss), four sacks, a forced fumble and two quarterback hurries for the Tigers.

Graham Knowles (QB; Southlake Carroll; Southlake, Texas): Knowles is 65-for-92 passing and has thrown for 967 yards and eight touchdowns. Knowles also has 10 runs for 51 yards and three scores in four games played. The Dragons (5-0) travel to Keller (Texas) on Friday.

Trelain Maddox (RB; Parkview): Maddox has 46 carries for 498 yards and eight rushing touchdowns to go along with four catches for 69 yards for the 5-1 Panthers. He has also made 22 tackles (5-1/2 for a loss), two sacks, two interceptions and recovered a fumble on defense.

Landen Marshall (DL; Andalusia; Andalusia, Ala.): Marshall and Andalusia are 6-0 this season and travel to Geneva (Ala.) on Friday. Marshall has 18 tackles (six for a loss) in five games for the Bulldogs.

Jaedon Matthews (RB; Saguaro; Scottsdale, Ariz.): Matthews has 61 carries for 402 yards for the 3-3 Sabercats. He has scored six times on the ground and has 16 receptions for 185 yards and two receiving TDs.

Aaron Philo (QB; Prince Avenue Christian): In six games for PAC, Philo has thrown for 2,180 yards on 158 of 230 passing. The senior has thrown 27 touchdown passes and been intercepted times. Philo has also rushed 49 times for 291 yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns. Philo and the Wolverines (6-1) are off until traveling to Oglethorpe County on Oct. 20.

David Prince (TE; Glynn Academy): Prince has four touchdowns this season. Prince and the Red Terrors (4-2), coming off a loss to Effingham County, host South Effingham on Friday.

Christian Pritchett (S; St. Augustine; New Orleans): Pritchett and St. Augustine are 2-3 and host Holy Cross of New Orleans and fellow Tech commit Koby Young on Saturday.

Jameson Riggs (OL; Hiram): Riggs has helped lead Hiram to a 6-0 record and an offense that is averaging 45.8 points per game. The Hornets, who average 288.8 rushing yards per game, host Calhoun on Friday.

Trey Stevenson (CB; Philip Simmons; Charleston S.C.): Stevenson has 18 tackles, has been credited with defending seven passes, has recovered a fumble and made an interception for the 7-0 Iron Horses. Stevenson also has nine rushes for 151 yards and two touchdowns and caught four passes for 113 yards and two scores. Philip Simmons is off until Oct. 12, when it travels to North Charleston (S.C.).

Koby Young (WR; Holy Cross; New Orleans): Young and Holy Cross are 5-0. Young has 16 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns in four games this season. Holy Cross and Young travel to face St. Augustine of New Orleans and fellow Tech commit Christian Pritchett on Saturday.

Lane Wadle (TE; Greenfield-Central School; Greenfield, Ind.): Wadle has 13 receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns for the 6-1 Cougars who host Delta of Muncie, Indiana, on Friday. He also has four tackles, including one for a loss, a fumble recovery and defended two passes on defense.