Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Each week The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will look at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Coach Brent Key has 26 high school seniors committed toward the 2024 signing class, a class ranked 27th nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Khamani Alexander (RB; Belen Jesuit Prep; Miami, Fla.): Alexander and Belen Jesuit Prep (2-1) were scheduled to play at Southridge on Thursday. Alexander has 23 carries for 188 yards in two games for the Wolverines.

Santana Alo-Tupuola (OL; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.): Alo-Tupuola and IMG are 3-0 on the season and host Glenville (Ohio) on Friday.

Jordan Boyd (LB; Silver Bluff; Aiken, S.C.): Silver Bluff is 2-1 this season and, after an off week, travel to Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Friday.

Tah’j Butler (LB; Edna Karr; New Orleans): Butler and Karr have outscored opponents 78-0 in two wins this season and travel to Warren Easton on Friday. Against Scotlandville on Sept. 7, Butler had three tackles for loss.

Isiah Canion (WR; Warner Robins): Warner Robins is 1-2 after a loss at Valdosta and travels to Dutchtown on Friday. Canion was held to two catches for 12 yards in the defeat at Valdosta.

Nehemiah Chandler (CB; Wakulla; Crawfordville, Fla.): Chandler and Wakulla are 3-0 and host Seminole County on Friday. Chandler has six receptions for 151 and three scores this season. He also has two carries for 23 yards.

William Depaepe (DL; Moline; Moline, Ill.): Depaepe and Moline are 1-2 this season and travel to Quincy on Friday.

Marcus Downs (DL; Riverside; Greer, S.C.): Downs has 12 tackles and two sacks having played two games for the 3-1 Warriors. Riverside hosts Spartanburg on Friday.

Jordan Floyd (OL; Parkview): Floyd and Parkview are 3-0 with wins over Kell and Shiloh, respectively. The Panthers host St. Pius on Friday.

Demontrae Gaston (ATH; Pensacola Catholic; Pensacola, Fla.): Gaston has 21 tackles (five for a loss) and has forced two fumbles for the 3-0 Crusaders. Pensacola Catholic is off until Sept. 22 when it hosts Prince Avenue Christian and fellow Tech commit Aaron Philo.

Trajen Greco (CB; Mill Creek): Greco and Mill Creek are now 3-0 to start the season. Greco has 13 catches for 175 yards and four receiving touchdowns, three carries for 11 yards and 50 yards on punt returns. He also has six tackles on defense. The Hawks, after a bye week, host Cedar Grove on Friday.

Trashun Griffin (DL; Bibb County; Centreville, Ala.): Griffin had a sack and a tackle for loss against West Blocton last week. Bibb County is 3-0 and travels to American Christian Academy on Friday.

Luke Harpring (TE; Marist): Harpring and Marist topped Savannah Christian last time out. Marist is 3-1 this season and travels to Blessed Trinity on Friday. A two-way player at tight end and defensive end, Harpring had two receptions and two sacks Sept. 1 against Savannah Christian.

Trey Horne (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Horne has 23 receptions for 322 yards to go with 11 carries for 47 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Horne also had 44 return yards for the 4-0 Eagles who host Valor Christian of Colorado on Friday.

CJ Jackson (LB; Tucker): Jackson and Tucker 2-1 start and host McEachern on Friday. Three of Jackson’s four tackles this season have been for a loss, and the senior has caused a fumble, recorded two sacks and two quarterback hurries.

Graham Knowles (QB; Southlake Carroll; Southlake, Texas): Knowles is 49-for-70 passing and has thrown for 716 yards and six touchdowns. Knowles also has six runs for 52 yards and three scores. The Dragons (3-0) were scheduled to travel to Timber Creek on Thursday.

Trelain Maddox (RB; Parkview): Maddox has 19 carries for 253 yards and five rushing touchdowns for the 3-0 Panthers. In last week’s win over North Gwinnett, Maddox ran for 228 yards and three scores on defense and made five tackles and an interception on defense. Parkview hosts St. Pius on Friday.

Landen Marshall (DL; Andalusia; Andalusia, Ala.): Marshall and Andalusia are 3-0 this season and host Dale County on Friday.

Jaedon Matthews (RB; Saguaro; Scottsdale, Ariz.): Matthews has 36 carries for 180 yards for the 2-1 Sabercats. He has scored thrice on the ground and has 10 receptions for 112 yards and a receiving TD.

Aaron Philo (QB; Prince Avenue Christian): In four games for PAC, Philo has thrown for 1,112 yards on 75 of 110 passing. The senior has thrown 14 touchdown passes and been picked off just once. He has also ran the ball 26 times for 170 yards and six touchdowns. Philo and the Wolverines (4-0) host Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy on Friday.

David Prince (TE; Glynn Academy): Prince has one touchdown reception in every game this season for Glynn Academy and caught two in a win over Baker County last week. Prince and the Red Terrors (3-1) were scheduled to host rival Brunswick on Friday.

Christian Pritchett (S; St. Augustine; New Orleans): Pritchett and St. Augustine are 2-0 and have outscored opponents 111-13. The Purple Knights travel to Zachary on Friday.

Jameson Riggs (OL; Hiram): Riggs has helped lead Hiram to a 4-0 start and an offense that is averaging 45.8 points per game. The Hornets host Drew on Friday.

Trey Stevenson (CB; Philip Simmons; Charleston S.C.): Stevenson has seven tackles, has been credited with defending four passes and has recovered for the 4-0 Iron Horses. Philip Simmons travels to Aynor on Friday.

Koby Young (WR; Holy Cross; New Orleans): Young and Holy Cross are 2-0 after a win at De La Salle. Young has three receptions for 58 yards and a TD this season. Holy Cross travels to Chalmette on Friday.

Lane Wadle (TE; Greenfield-Central School; Greenfield, Ind.): Wadle has three receptions for 31 yards and two touchdowns for the 4-0 Cougars. He also has a tackle and fumble recovery on defense.