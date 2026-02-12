Georgia Tech Georgia Tech losing streak reaches six games Yellow Jackets fall at home to Wake Forest Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire reacts to the lack of a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

By AJC Sports 1 hour ago link copied

Playing at home following a disappointing California road trip seemed like the perfect scenario for Georgia Tech to snap its five-game losing streak. Instead, it was Wake Forest that was able to snap its own five-game slide, as the Demon Deacons came away with an 83-67 win over the Yellow Jackets in an ACC matchup Wednesday.

Georgia Tech, which was playing its first game at home after losing road games at Stanford and California last week, has now lost six in a row and nine of its last 10 games. The Yellow Jackets have also not won a game at home in over a month, their last win at McCamish Pavilion coming Jan. 3 over Boston College. Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored 18 points, and Baye Ndongo scored 14 points for Georgia Tech (11-14, 2-10 ACC). Juke Harris scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Mekhi Mason scored 17 points off the bench for Wake Forest (12-12, 3-8). Cooper Schwieger and Tre’von Spillers each added 13 points for the Demon Deacons, who shot 53% from the field, including 46% (13-of-28) from 3-point range.

Wake Forest opened the second half with an 11-0 run, turning a 37-33 lead at the break into a 15-point advantage. The Demon Deacons stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way.