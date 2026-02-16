Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech-Colorado football game flexed to weeknight

Yellow Jackets home opener will be televised on ESPN.
Georgia Tech’s home opener against Colorado has been flexed to Thursday, Sept. 3. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech’s home opener against Colorado has been flexed to Thursday, Sept. 3.

The game will be televised on ESPN, with kickoff time announced at a later date, according to a release from Tech.

This will be the Yellow Jackets’ 30th Thursday night home game since joining the ACC in 1983. Tech’s most recent Thursday night win at Bobby Dodd was a come-from-behind victory over N.C. State in 2024.

Tech traveled to Colorado to open its 2025 football campaign. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Buffaloes 27-20.

Tech will follow the Colorado game by hosting Tennessee on Sept. 12.

2026 Georgia Tech football schedule

About the Author

Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.

