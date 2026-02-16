Georgia Tech-Colorado football game flexed to weeknight

Georgia Tech’s home opener against Colorado has been flexed to Thursday, Sept. 3. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

Yellow Jackets home opener will be televised on ESPN.

Yellow Jackets home opener will be televised on ESPN.

The game will be televised on ESPN, with kickoff time announced at a later date, according to a release from Tech.

Georgia Tech’s home opener against Colorado has been flexed to Thursday, Sept. 3.

This will be the Yellow Jackets’ 30th Thursday night home game since joining the ACC in 1983. Tech’s most recent Thursday night win at Bobby Dodd was a come-from-behind victory over N.C. State in 2024.

Tech traveled to Colorado to open its 2025 football campaign. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Buffaloes 27-20.

Tech will follow the Colorado game by hosting Tennessee on Sept. 12.

2026 Georgia Tech football schedule