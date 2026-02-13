Georgia Tech Logo
Four Georgia Tech players invited to NFL scouting combine

Matches the largest contingent of Yellow Jackets attending the combine since 2009.
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King takes a snap during the first half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (Kevin Kolczynski/AP)
Four players from Georgia Tech have been invited to the NFL scouting combine: quarterback Haynes King, wide receiver Eric Rivers, offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge and defensive back Ahmari Harvey.

This matches the largest contingent Tech will send to the combine since 2009, when offensive lineman Andrew Gardner, defensive end Mike Johnson, defensive tackles Darryl Richard and Vance Walker and cornerback Jahi Word-Daniels were selected for the event, which is invitation-only.

The Yellow Jackets also sent four players in 2010: defensive end Derrick Morgan, safety Morgan Burnett, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and running back Jonathan Dwyer.

King, who finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting, won both ACC player of the year and ACC offensive player of the year this past season. He passed for 2,951 yards and 14 touchdowns, with six interceptions, adding 953 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Rivers had 658 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season.

Rutledge was a first-team All-ACC selection and won the conference’s Brian Piccolo Award, given to the to the most courageous football player in the ACC.

Harvey tallied 26 tackles, a sack and seven pass breakups in 10 games, missing some time with an ankle injury.

The combine will take place Feb. 23-March 2 in Indianapolis.

