Former Georgia Tech QB Joe Hamilton no longer employed by Dickey Broadcasting

David Dickey, president of the Dickey Broadcasting Company, confirmed Monday with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that former Georgia Tech quarterback Joe Hamilton will no longer be part of Tech football’s live radio broadcasts this season.
“Joe Hamilton is no longer an employee of Dickey Broadcasting Company, and as such, will no longer be heard on (680) The Fan, and/or Georgia Tech radio broadcasts,” Dickey wrote in an email to the AJC. “Our company made the decision to move in a different direction. We all love and respect Joe and wish him nothing but the best in the future.”
Hamilton was not at JMA Wireless Dome Saturday for the Yellow Jackets’ loss at Syracuse in his role as the analyst for the team’s radio broadcast. A Tech spokesperson declined to comment on Hamilton’s absence, deferring to the radio station.
Hamilton also did not respond to two attempts by the AJC to reach out to him for comment.
Former Tech center Sean Bedford, who served in the analyst role before stepping away from the job following the 2021 season, handled Hamilton’s role Saturday alongside Tech voice Andy Demetra.
Saturday was the first time Hamilton has missed a game since taking on the analyst role. Hamilton has also had a role on 680 as part of its morning show – “The Locker Room” – since 2021. Hamilton did not appear on that show Monday.
Hamilton played quarterback for the Jackets 1996-99, setting multiple ACC and school passing and total offense records and finishing second in Heisman Trophy balloting in 1999 while winning the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
Staff writer Ken Sugiura contributed to this article.
About the Author
Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com