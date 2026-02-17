Georgia Bulldogs Georgia makes three support staff moves, including hiring Robert Edwards UGA brings in two former players and promotes Jalen Harris as Kirby Smart continues to build out the Bulldogs’ staff. Robert Edwards (left) becomes the latest former Georgia player to join coach Kirby Smart’s staff. He was a running back for the Bulldogs in the 1990s, overlapping with both Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo during their playing careers. (AJC 1996)

While Georgia has yet to fill its on-field coaching staff, coach Kirby Smart made a trio of additions to his staff when it comes to support staff roles. Georgia has added Robert Edwards, Maurice Smith and Jalen Harris to support roles.

Edwards takes the job previously held by David Hill, who now is the running backs coach at Colorado State. Edwards will serve as the assistant running backs coach. Hill also worked as a player-connections coordinator in his time with the Bulldogs. RELATED Kirby Smart gets candid about use of NIL in recruiting for Georgia Edwards becomes the latest former Georgia player to join Smart’s staff. He was a running back for the Bulldogs in the 1990s, overlapping with both Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo during their playing careers. He was a first-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 1998 NFL draft. Before joining the staff at UGA, Edwards worked as a high school coach in Georgia. His most recent stop was at Washington County, his alma mater. Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ was the first to report the hiring of Edwards. Smith will join Georgia’s coaching staff as a defensive analyst. He was around the program last year as an unpaid volunteer.