Dontae Smith rewarded with another bowl game at Georgia Tech

It’s full circle for the senior running back, who is just one of two current Jackets on the team the last time Tech played in a bowl game. Smith was a redshirt freshman during the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl that Tech lost to Minnesota in Detroit. He says this time already feels different. The Florida weather certainly helps.

“It was cold, it was the day after Christmas,” he said of the last bowl game. “So definitely you know being home for Christmas and we’re playing in warm weather. I mean, it doesn’t get better than that.”

Smith rushed for 439 yards this season as the Jackets finished with the ACC’s top rushing attack at 197.1 yards per game. Sophomore Jamal Haynes led the team with 931 rushing yards behind an offensive line that improved its play down the stretch, racking up 238.2 yards per contest over the second half of the season. Smith needs just 15 more yards to move up to 26th place all-time in team history, with 1,602. If he gets 104 rushing yards on Friday, he will move past Bill Teas for 25th place.

“Dontae is awesome, man,” Tech head coach Brent Key said. “I mean, you talked about a guy that’s had some ups and downs. Tay has a special place with me now. He is an unbelievable kid.”

Key said his young daughter, Harper, made Smith a good luck bracelet with his name on it before the bowl game. She thinks of him and a few other players as her big brothers and was excited to see him wearing it during the plane ride down to Tampa, the coach said.

“I noticed Coach Key had one on and I was like, ‘Can I have one?”’ Smith recalled. “So shout out to Harper for my little bracelet.”

He expressed slight disappointment about having to take it off during Tuesday’s practice.

Coaches and players are looking to send off the seniors with a win on Friday, especially those like Smith who have experienced the ups and downs over the past several seasons. The team’s 6-6 record is the best since the 2018 season and Paul Johnson’s triple-option attack.

Smith said everything that happened over the last six years made him the person he is today. On Oct. 28 against North Carolina, he rushed for a season-high 178 yards, averaging 8.1 per carry.

“He’s what college football is all about,” Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner added. “He stayed here at Georgia Tech, stayed with us even though he wasn’t playing as much as he probably would have liked to early in the season. And, man, he was awesome down the stretch and really gave us a lift that we needed to finish this thing. We want to send him out the right way.”

“He’s special,” Key added. “He’s gonna do great things for the rest of his life. He really is.”

Enjoying the little things

As the Tech coaches were busy preparing for the bowl game on Monday afternoon in Tampa, their players went to nearby Busch Gardens for some bonding time.

It reminded quarterback Haynes King of a school trip, where you’re in the moment and just being a kid again. They were able to take their minds off the game and just have fun.

First stop: Busch Gardens 🎢 pic.twitter.com/JowaKxNg38 — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 18, 2023

Both King and Smith, who hadn’t been on a roller coaster in years, made sure to grip the handlebars tightly.

“My knuckles got a little white,” King said.