Much has happened around Georgia Tech football since the team last played Central Florida.
Within two days of losing to the Knights in September 2022 in Orlando, the coach and the athletic director were dismissed. Those moves set in motion changes that have led coach Brent Key’s Yellow Jackets to an appearance Friday night in the Gasparilla Bowl.
This is Tech’s first bowl game since 2018, but it has the feel of being more than merely a bowl game. It represents a chance to continue the climb that Key is leading, so a victory won’t be a small one. It would mean that the season ends with a winning record after a streak of four losing seasons.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Friday, Dec. 22
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.
Records: Georgia Tech 6-6 (5-3 ACC), Central Florida 6-6 (3-6 Big 12)
Television: ESPN will televise the game. Wes Durham will handle play-by-play, with Tim Hasselbeck as the analyst and Taylor Tannebaum as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Chris Mooneyham is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Ch. 371 (Tech) and Ch. 375 (UCF).
Online: ramblinwreck.com.
