Much has happened around Georgia Tech football since the team last played Central Florida.

Within two days of losing to the Knights in September 2022 in Orlando, the coach and the athletic director were dismissed. Those moves set in motion changes that have led coach Brent Key’s Yellow Jackets to an appearance Friday night in the Gasparilla Bowl.

This is Tech’s first bowl game since 2018, but it has the feel of being more than merely a bowl game. It represents a chance to continue the climb that Key is leading, so a victory won’t be a small one. It would mean that the season ends with a winning record after a streak of four losing seasons.