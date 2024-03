Class 5A -- Midtown vs. Maynard Jackson, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday -- Boys

Class 2A -- Westside-Augusta vs. Toombs County, 3 p.m.

Class 5A -- Kell vs. No. 2 Eagles Landing, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday -- Co-ed 3-point contest, 5 p.m.

Friday

1 p.m. - 3A girls (No. 2 Wesleyan vs. No. 1 Hebron Christian)

3 p.m. - 3A boys (Johnson-Savannah vs. No. 1 Sandy Creek)

5 p.m. - Girls 3-point contest

5:30 p.m. - 6A girls (No. 3 Marist vs. No. 2 North Forsyth)

7:30 p.m. - 6A boys (Riverwood vs. No. 1 Alexander)

Saturday

11 am - A Division I girls (No. 1 St. Francis vs. No. 2 Galloway)

1 p.m. - A Division I boys (No. 1 Mount Vernon vs. No. 6 Paideia)

3 p.m. - AAASP (Clayton County vs. Houston County)

5 p.m. - Boys slam dunk final

5:30 p.m. - 7A girls (No. 1 Grayson vs. No. 6 North Paulding)

7:30 p.m. - 7A boys (No. 1 Grayson vs. No. 2 McEachern)

Wednesday -- Girls

Class A Division II -- Greenforest Christian 39, Montgomery County 28

Class 4A -- Baldwin 47, Hardaway 39

Wednesday -- Boys

Class A Division II -- Greenforest Christian 68, Manchester 39

Class 4A -- North Oconee 65, Holy Innocents’ 60