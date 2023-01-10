Three questions with Stetson Bennett: ‘Hard worker, pretty good at football, smart’

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett concluded his career with back-to-back national championships that culminated with the 65-7 victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff title game Monday night.
Here are several questions posed to Bennett in his postgame press availability:
Q. Stetson, there’s people saying you’re the best quarterback in Georgia history. Just when you hear that, what does that mean to you, to even be in that conversation?
A. I mean, there’s so many different variables that go in – scheme, players around you. I mean, you know, I’ve been along for three years, we brought back pretty much the entire core of our offense from last year, so we were all clicking. We had a really good offense. It makes me proud of what I’ve accomplished when I hear that because it means I’ve done some things right, but I don’t know if it’s accurate or not. I grew up watching (Aaron) Murray and (Matthew) Stafford and Shock (D.J. Shockley) and (David) Greene. And who’s to say? Those dudes were all amazing.
Q. I know you don’t want to talk about the NFL until this game is over. This game is over. The career is over. What do you want the NFL to know about you as they begin to scout you for that level?
A. I don’t know. I’ve been here long enough. I’m sure there’s some game tape. I don’t know – hard worker, pretty good at football, smart. But they’ll see that. I don’t know. That will take care of itself. Today we’re national champs.
Q. Stetson, can you talk about the fact that you guys had a tremendous performance. And what was the motivation that gave you the ability to save your best for the last?
A. Well, I mean, we had confidence in the plan. We left some plays that we didn’t even call. And we missed some shots. But it’s the last one. I mean, it was the last one in this jersey. It’s for the national championship. It was against Max (Duggan), who is a great quarterback and I know from New York. But, I mean, if you can’t pull out your best in a game like this or at least your best effort and best preparation, then maybe this isn’t for you. But I don’t know. Confidence in our guys and everybody played really well.
