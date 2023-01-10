Three questions with Stetson Bennett: ‘Hard worker, pretty good at football, smart’

A. I don’t know. I’ve been here long enough. I’m sure there’s some game tape. I don’t know – hard worker, pretty good at football, smart. But they’ll see that. I don’t know. That will take care of itself. Today we’re national champs.

Q. Stetson, can you talk about the fact that you guys had a tremendous performance. And what was the motivation that gave you the ability to save your best for the last?

A. Well, I mean, we had confidence in the plan. We left some plays that we didn’t even call. And we missed some shots. But it’s the last one. I mean, it was the last one in this jersey. It’s for the national championship. It was against Max (Duggan), who is a great quarterback and I know from New York. But, I mean, if you can’t pull out your best in a game like this or at least your best effort and best preparation, then maybe this isn’t for you. But I don’t know. Confidence in our guys and everybody played really well.