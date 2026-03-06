Georgia Bulldogs UGA president expected to attend Trump college sports roundtable Morehead among more than three dozen sports leaders, executives and politicians taking part in 4 p.m. Friday meeting. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart (right) talks with Georgia president Jere Morehead before their game against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. in this file photo from September 2023. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

University of Georgia president Jere Morehead is expected to be among several sports industry leaders at a roundtable hosted by President Donald Trump on Friday. The event is billed as a brainstorming session of sort, the likes of which represents a sign of the times in a rapidly shifting collegiate sports world rife with unprecedented litigation, business dealings and player movement.

Trump is meeting with more than three dozen college and professional sports leaders, along with politicians and dignitaries, at 4 p.m. on Friday at the White House. RELATED NCAA looks to hammer schools for transfer portal violations, curb tampering Trump will serve as the chair of the roundtable event, with Florida governor Ron DeSantis and New York Yankees president Randy Levine in the vice chair roles. Along with Morehead — whose attendance was confirmed by a UGA spokesperson — retired Alabama coach Nick Saban, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NCAA president Charlie Baker, U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and Eric Schmitt and golfer Tiger Woods are expected to be in attendance. The roundtable participants are expected to discuss and share ideas on the need and potential for collegiate sports reform, though no specific format had been revealed ahead of the event.

Morehead, per a recent USA Today article, is “the most powerful player in the most powerful conference in college sports,” and it’s believed he has the influence to “bring the SEC presidents and chancellors together, and be part of the answer.”

RELATED Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton meets with President Donald Trump Morehead is the immediate past chair of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Board of Directors and previously served as president of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and chair of the SEC Executive Committee. Trump has had other dealings in collegiate sports, as he signed an executive order titled “Saving College Sports” in July after Capitol Hill lawmakers shared concerns about the current NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deals. The College Sports Commission (CSC) was introduced as a new entity created by the power conferences to oversee the NIL and transfer landscape following the House vs. NCAA settlement last June. But, as anticipated, there have been several lawsuits challenging the legality of what amounts to a clearinghouse positioned to approve/disapprove NIL deals. Trump is expected to advocate for antitrust exemptions, according to Sportico legal expert Michael McCann, which could allow the NCAA and its member schools to set rules governing NIL, transfer rules, eligibility and revenue sharing models.