Georgia Bulldogs UGA expects ‘real-life 5-star’ Talyn Taylor to bounce back after trying year Outgoing receivers Zachariah Branch, Colbie Young and Dillon Bell praise rising sophomore. Georgia wide receiver Talyn Taylor at a Georgia practice on Thursday, July 31 (Connor Riley/DawgNation)

Former Georgia wide receivers Zachariah Branch, Colbie Young and Dillon Bell are very different players who each brought a unique skill set to the Georgia offense last season. Yet they all have one thing in common as it relates to the 2026 Georgia team.

RELATED Former Georgia teammates say Gunner Stockton will be even better in 2026 The trio believes redshirt freshman Talyn Taylor is primed for a big season. “He’s nasty, bro. He’s a real-life 5-star, I’ll tell you that,” Bell said of Taylor. “He like that. That’s pretty much all I can say. I don’t want to give too much because I know Coach (Kirby Smart) will get on me if I tell the world too much, you know. But he like that.” Expectations have always been high for Taylor, largely because of his 5-star recruiting ranking as a member of the 2025 signing class. The last 5-star wide receiver Georgia signed before Taylor was George Pickens, who led Georgia in receiving as a freshman in 2019. Taylor did not have that kind of season in 2025. It was a bit of a disaster for him.

He had a crucial drop in Georgia’s 24-21 loss to Alabama in September. Taylor never got a chance to redeem himself during the regular season, as he broke his collarbone before Georgia’s next game against Kentucky.

Taylor worked hard to return to the field, playing in Georgia’s postseason games against Alabama and Ole Miss. But he finished 2025 with just 28 receiving yards on two receptions in the six games he appeared in. Still, Branch never saw Taylor get discouraged during a trying first season in Athens. “He’s very coachable as well,” Branch said of Taylor before the Ole Miss game. “Some dudes may try to get through one ear and out the other, but he really takes things in and tries to get better in every aspect. I have a lot of respect for him. He’s gonna be a really great player for us and to the future, for sure.” Taylor will have another opportunity to emerge as a key player in the Georgia offense in 2026. The Bulldogs have to replace six of their top seven pass catchers from last season. Bell, Branch and Young combined to catch 134 passes last season.