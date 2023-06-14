SEC to reveal 2024 football schedules tonight

ATHENS – The Georgia Bulldogs -- and every other fan base in the SEC -- will finally find out tonight what their 2024 football schedule is going to look like.

The conference voted two weeks ago at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin to keep an eight-game schedule for the first year that Oklahoma and Texas will be members of an expanded 16-team league. Wednesday night, the conference will unveil exactly how that shook out in a special primetime, schedule-reveal show on the SEC Network that will air at 7 p.m.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has insisted that those schedules remain a closely-guarded secret until tonight’s reveal. But there are a few clues for every team, the Bulldogs included.

For instance, Georgia definitely is keeping its two biggest rivals on the schedule, Florida and Auburn. And the Florida game will remain in Jacksonville and likely will continue to be played around Halloween, as per the schools’ contractual agreement with the city.

The Florida game is one of five the Bulldogs’ have on the slate for 2024. The others include Clemson in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta (Aug. 31), Tennessee Tech in Athens (Sept. 7), UMass at Sanford Stadium (Nov. 23) and Georgia Tech in Atlanta (Nov. 30).

The rest of the schedule is mostly guess-work and somewhat dependent on what happens with the other teams. It’s unknown whether the SEC will try to wrap up return games from its last expansion that added Missouri and Texas A&M 12 years prior. If so, that will account for several opponents for Georgia.

The biggest unknown for the Bulldogs is who they might add that they haven’t played. For example, Georgia was set to finally play Texas A&M in College Station in 2024 after not playing there since the Aggies joined the league for the 2013 season. They met in Athens in 2019 and need to play at Kyle Field to close out that home-and-home trade. So the “at-the-Aggies” is a good bet to be on UGA’s slate.

Meanwhile, Georgia was supposed to travel to Norman, Okla., to meet the Sooner in 2023 in a home-and-home, non-conference arrangement made several years ago. The SEC made the schools void that contract – which would have brought the Sooners to Athens in 2031 – after Oklahoma joined the league.

Similarly, Georgia had arranged a home-and-home with new conference member Texas that was supposed to take place in 2028 and 2029. If the new non-divisional format holds, the teams definitely will play twice between 2024-28.

Whatever the case, everybody will find out Wednesday night. Then it might all get torn up and redone again if the SEC decides to switch to a nine-game conference schedule in 2025. Indications is that remains Sankey’s preferred model. He has tended to get what he wants in recent years.

Following is a best-guess for Georgia in 2024:

Aug 31 – vs. Clemson in Atlanta (under contract)

Sept. 7 – Tennessee Tech in Athens (under contract)

Sept. 14 – at South Carolina (return game)

Sept. 21 – Auburn in Athens (return game)

Sept. 28 – Bye

Oct. 5 – at Texas A&M (new)

Oct. 12 – Vanderbilt in Athens (return game)

Oct. 19 – at Missouri (return game)

Oct. 26 – Bye

Nov. 2 – vs. Florida in Jacksonville (under contract)

Nov. 9 – vs. LSU in Athens (new)

Nov. 16 – at Kentucky (return game)

Nov. 23 – UMass in Athens (under contract)

Nov. 30 – at Georgia Tech (under contract)