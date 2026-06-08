Georgia Bulldogs How social media reacted after Georgia baseball’s epic weekend The Bulldogs are headed to the College World Series for the first time since 2008. Georgia infielder Ryan Wynn points at his championship hat as he celebrates with his team after winning an NCAA super regional against Mississippi State at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago Share

It had already been a special season for the Georgia baseball team heading into this past weekend’s series against Mississippi State. For the first time in program history, Georgia won the SEC regular-season and conference titles. The Bulldogs were the highest seed to advance to the super regionals.

Those accomplishments only add to what made Saturday and Sunday at Foley Field so special. The Bulldogs defeated Mississippi State twice, in thrilling fashion both times, to advance to the College World Series. It marks the first time since 2008 that the Bulldogs will head to Omaha, Nebraska, as one of the final eight teams left in the field. “I’ll start off by thanking a lot of people,” Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson said after the game. “You know, I need to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus, my wife. I think about Charlie Condon, who stuck here with me. Could have left, didn’t, helped us build this thing.”

The games against Mississippi State produced a litany of heroes. Michael O’Shaughnessy, filling in for the suspended Tre Phelps, hit the game-winning home run in the eighth inning of Georgia’s 13-12 win Saturday. Starter Caden Aoki threw 121 pitches Sunday. Catcher Daniel Jackson gave Georgia the lead for good in the 10th inning, mashing a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning. Justin Byrd closed things out, just as he did Saturday. Byrd threw three scoreless innings over the two games. With a combined total of 45 runs over the games, that effort made a significant difference. Georgia fans, too, made an impact this weekend, cramming into Foley Field — and up on Kudzu Hill. The effort was rewarded with Georgia defeating Mississippi State for the fifth and sixth times, as Georgia went undefeated against the SEC’s other Bulldogs this season. After Byrd struck out Mississippi State’s Jacob Parker, the celebrations really began for the Georgia fanbase. Social media was flooded with congratulations and admiration for what Georgia has already accomplished this season.

But the job is not done just yet for the Bulldogs, who have won 19 of their last 20 games. Georgia will take on Texas in its opening game of the College World Series. A date and start time have not yet been announced for the matchup between the two SEC foes. Texas advanced to the College World Series by defeating Oregon twice this weekend.