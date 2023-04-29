Georgia’s Kelee Ringo selected with 105th pick in NFL draft

Hometown: Tacoma, Washington

Notable: Will long be known in Georgia lore for a big play in the game that ended Georgia’s 41-year national-championship drought. His 79-yard interception return for a touchdown put an exclamation point on the Bulldogs’ 33-18 victory against Alabama in January 2022. … Played in 30 games for Georgia, starting the final 27. He intercepted four passes and recorded 76 tackles, with one sack and three tackles for loss. … He redshirted in 2020 and didn’t play while he recovered from offseason surgery. … He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at the NFL combine.