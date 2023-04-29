BreakingNews
Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
X

Georgia’s Kelee Ringo selected with 105th pick in NFL draft

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

KELEE RINGO

Selection: Fourth round (No. 105 overall), Philadelphia Eagles

Position: Defensive back

Ht., wt.: 6-2, 210

Class: Third-year sophomore

Hometown: Tacoma, Washington

Notable: Will long be known in Georgia lore for a big play in the game that ended Georgia’s 41-year national-championship drought. His 79-yard interception return for a touchdown put an exclamation point on the Bulldogs’ 33-18 victory against Alabama in January 2022. … Played in 30 games for Georgia, starting the final 27. He intercepted four passes and recorded 76 tackles, with one sack and three tackles for loss. … He redshirted in 2020 and didn’t play while he recovered from offseason surgery. … He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at the NFL combine.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Taylor Swift takes fans on a 17-year journey in three hours2h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
4m ago

Credit: AP

Arthur Smith’s Falcons have loaded up on stars and skill
2h ago

Credit: In Touch Ministries

What is the future of In Touch Ministries?
6h ago

Credit: In Touch Ministries

What is the future of In Touch Ministries?
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Opinion: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones doesn’t like Black stuff
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The wait finally ends for Georgia tight end Darnell Washington
12h ago
Georgia’s Darnell Washington selected with 93rd pick in NFL draft
14h ago
Ex-Bulldog Broderick Jones to wear Devin Willock’s number in NFL
16h ago
Featured

Gwinnett school board wants to adopt new health program, but not sex ed
Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top