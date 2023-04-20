Georgia baseball seeks turnaround against No. 5 Arkansas

Only four SEC series remain after this week. The next one on the road against Ole Miss is the only one against an opponent that is not currently ranked.

The Bulldogs will have their hands full with Arkansas. The Razorbacks it atop the Western Division just swept Tennessee at home. However, they’re just 3-3 on the road this season.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s rotation will be without No. 1 starter Jaden Woods for the series. He is sitting out because of “arm fatigue,” according to Stricklin. The Bulldogs will go instead with freshman right-hander Kolten Smith (1-1, 4.80 ERA) in Game 1. Junior left-handers Charlie Goldstein (1-1, 5.67) and Liam Sullivan (3-2, 5.59) are set get the ball for the second and third games.

Arkansas has named only Thursday’s starter in junior lefty Hunter Hollan (6-1, 2.81). Arkansas is batting .291 as a team with 60 home runs, a .406 on-base percentage and is 33-for-44 in stolen-base attempts.

Georgia is batting .290 with 65 home runs, a .387 on-base percentage and is 19-for-22 in stolen-base attempts. Georgia’s leading hitter is Charlie Condon (.444-17-523), a national freshman-of-the-year candidate.