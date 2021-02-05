Georgia AD Josh Brooks agrees to 4-year contract worth $3.625 million

Brooks’ compensation remains last among the 13 SEC athletic directors whose annual income has been publicly reported in the last year. As a private school, Vanderbilt has chosen not to report the salary of athletic director Candice Story Lee or any of its employees.

Tennessee’s newly hired athletic director Danny White currently holds the league’s distinction of highest-paid AD at $1.8 million, which is just ahead of the $1.725 million Alabama’s Greg Byrne made in the last year. Ole Miss AD Keith Carter is the closest to Brooks in compensation at $725,000 annually.

In the meantime, Brooks announced Friday that Ron Courson, UGA’s longtime director of sports medicine, has been promoted to executive associate athletic director. Serving at UGA since 1995, Courson has been lauded locally and regionally for his efforts in helping UGA and the SEC navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ron has been providing high-level health care for our student-athletes for many years,” Brooks said in a statement. “Ron deepened his commitment to student-athlete health and wellness given the past year’s unprecedented challenges by serving and supporting the development of policy and protocols at the local, Southeastern Conference, and NCAA level. With passion, innovation, and execution, Ron directs exemplary care and service.”