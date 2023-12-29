Brock Bowers’ status for Orange Bowl uncertain

Asked about it Friday, Smart would offer only, “we’ll see.”

Smart also was asked about starting right tackle Amarius Mims and freshman outside linebacker Damon Wilson. He revealed that Wilson had arthroscopic knee surgery shortly after the SEC Championship game and will not play. He was less forthcoming about Mims. A 6-7, 340-pound junior, Mims also is a coveted NFL prospect and aggravated an ankle injury in the conference title game.

“Amarius is here and going to be with us today,” Smart said without elaboration.

Whether Saturday will be his last game or he played it in the SEC Championship game, Bowers will leave as the third three-time All-American in Georgia football history. Running back Herschel Walker and defensive end David Pollack are the others.

His 2,538 yards receiving is the most by far by a Georgia tight end, and his 26 touchdowns are the second-most in school history. He currently is fifth all time on the Bulldogs’ receiving list. Despite missing three games this season and large parts of several others, Bowers still leads Georgia in receiving with 714 yards and six touchdowns on 56 receptions.

“I played with one of the best Dogs ever,” junior flanker Ladd McConkey said of his teammate. “I, personally, (think) he’s the best college tight end to ever play the game. Three-time All-American, he’s a great football player but even greater guy. I’m super thankful for him.”

Bowers also will leave UGA as a legend in the training room. His return to play 26 days after undergoing TightRope surgery to repair a high ankle sprain is thought to be a college football record.

“It’s pretty remarkable the numbers he hit and what he was able to do as he came back,” Smart said Friday. “He kind of changed the culture of the work ethic around our offense. To see him go out there and compete and work like he did for the three years he has been here is pretty remarkable. I mean, he is a machine when it comes to practice. He set a standard that will be there for a long time.”

Sophomore Oscar Delp, who is almost identical physically to Bowers, took over in Bowers’ absence. He has 21 catches for 253 yards and three TDs.