Banged-up Bulldogs ready to fight against No. 18 Tennessee

“We’re just going to have to put it all together and figure out a way to win this series,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said on his weekly radio segment on Athens radio station 960 The Ref.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers (31-14, 11-10) arrive as the SEC’s hottest team. After a slow start in conference play this season, they’ve won eight consecutive overall and swept their past two conference series against Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. However, the Vols are 1-9 on the road this season.

“They’re playing with a lot of confidence,” Stricklin said. “They have a great pitching staff; that’s the thing that stands out the most. They’re playing hot, and they play with a lot of emotion.”

Tennessee remains the team the rest of the SEC loves to hate. Under controversial coach Tony Vitello, the Vols have become known for their antics – on the field and off it – considered unsportsmanlike. Vitello was suspended for the three games the second weekend of the season for what was described only as “a violation of NCAA rules.”

The series will continue with a first pitch at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. After losing two of three to Ole Miss last weekend, the Bulldogs are currently 10th in the 14-team SEC and likely need to win every possible SEC game they can to assure itself a place in the 12-team SEC Tournament. Their next two SEC series are on the road at Missouri (26-19, 6-16) and at home against LSU (36-8, 15-5).