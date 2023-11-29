Alabama knows Georgia defense presents challenges

Alabama coach Nick Saban noted Georgia’s defense ranks No. 1 in the SEC. Nationally, the unit ranks ninth in yards allowed (3,532) and average yards allowed per game (294.3), and is tied for 12th in touchdowns surrendered (23). The Bulldogs have held opponents to just under 27% on third downs, second-best in the country. The defense gives up 15.75 points per game, the sixth-lowest mark. It hasn’t allowed more than 23 points in a game this season and has held its opponent under 20 points six times.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Despite the low sack numbers – Georgia’s 25 sacks rank 11th in the SEC – the Bulldogs constantly put quarterbacks under pressure. There might not be a more challenging unit to face in the country.

“What they do that’s unique to other teams in college football is they’ll bring third-down pressures on early downs,” Alabama guard Tyler Booker said. “First play of the drive, and they’re running a third-down pressure. They’re running what we like to call their ‘needed pressures’ whenever they need a sack. So that’s just going to keep us on our toes and make sure that we’re being communicative throughout the whole offense.”