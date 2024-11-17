Kennesaw State announced a week ago that Bohannon had “decided to step down” from his position as head coach. Bohannon later contradicted that statement. His sons, Braden and Blake, who both currently play for the Owls but have indicated they are entering the transfer portal, also posted on social media to contradict KSU’s stated manor of separation with Bohannon.

Since the news of Bohannon’s departure, more than a dozen Owls players have announced their intentions to transfer, though most said they would finish the current football season at KSU.

Under interim coach Chandler Burks, Kennesaw State force overtime against Sam Houston State on Saturday, but eventually fell short 23-17.

Burks was the first-ever signee for the Kennesaw State program, which began play in 2015, and has spent the past five seasons as an assistant for the Owls.