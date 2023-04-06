Miles Robinson, Atlanta United’s defense face challenge Saturday

“That’s the quality we will get with Miles,” he said Thursday.

Robinson said Thursday that it was just a good play, and he’s happy that he made it.

Robinson’s form has helped Atlanta United have the eighth-lowest expected goals allowed total (6.4) in the MLS Eastern Conference this season, and that includes the shooting gallery that was the 6-1 loss at Columbus. Robinson was with the U.S. men’s national team and missed that game. He was one of several players who weren’t available for Pineda to select because they were with their national teams.

Atlanta United’s clean sheets are tied for the fourth-most in the league.

Robinson said it’s the work of everyone on the field that leads to zeroes on the board.

“Gonzalo preaches clean sheets aren’t just the ‘backs or the keeper,” Robinson said. “The whole team has seen the defensive work rate that Gio (Giorgos Giakoumakis) has up top. Amar (Sejdic), (Franco) Ibarra, these guys winning tackles in the midfield comes throughout the whole team, these types of performances. I think, wingers should just be as happy with a clean sheet.”

NYCFC will pose a different challenge for Atlanta United’s defense. Because the pitch is smaller than every other one, not just in MLS but in the world, focus has to be more sharp and reactions quicker because the defense can turn into an offense and a threat with one pass. And NYCFC is a very good team, filled with skilled players that are developing chemistry.

“It’s just about staying completely focused throughout the 90 minutes defensively and understanding where their runners are coming from,” Robinson said.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA