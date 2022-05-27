Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Columbus

Atlanta United (4-4-4) will host Columbus (3-5-4) in an MLS game Saturday. The Bally Sports South broadcast will begin at 6:30 p.m.. Kickoff is set for 7:08 p.m. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Columbus’ Caleb Porter
Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Road/home records: Atlanta United at home 3-0-3; Columbus on road 0-2-4
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 19/18; Columbus 15/15
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 18.89/17.4; Columbus 18.3/15.2
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals
Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists
Brooks Lennon: Two goals, two assists
Thiago Almada: Two goals, three assists
Luiz Araujo: Two goals, two assists
Columbus
Lucas Zelarayan: Four goals, three assists
Derrick Etienne: Three goals, four assists
Miguel Berry: Two goals
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Joe Dickerson
Assistants: Ian Anderson and Cory Richardson
Fourth Official: Alyssa Nichols
VAR: Ramy Touchan
AVAR: Tom Supple
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Caleb Wiley (lower body), Josef Martínez (knee) and Santiago Sosa (adductor)
Out: Machop Chol (leg), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Andrew Gutman (quad)
For Columbus
Questionable: Lucas Zelarayan (left thigh)
Out: Kevin Molino (right knee) and Marlon Hairston (right thigh)
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“Massive, massive, very important game for us. We are at home. Obviously, we need to catch up some points that we left on the road. That’s a great opportunity. I’m very happy with the response of the players throughout the week. They’ve been very serious, very intense, working very hard.” -- Pineda
“I think it’s to put us in a good position. I mean, obviously, three points is it’s very important for us. And, and we’ll focus before going into the break.” Dom Dwyer
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Centerback Alex De John
Centerback Alan Franco
Left fullback Ronald Hernandez
Midfielder Franco Ibarra
Midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Right wing Luiz Araujo
Midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Marcelino Moreno
Striker Ronaldo Cisneros
