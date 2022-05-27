Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Columbus

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 18.89/17.4; Columbus 18.3/15.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists

Brooks Lennon: Two goals, two assists

Thiago Almada: Two goals, three assists

Luiz Araujo: Two goals, two assists

Columbus

Lucas Zelarayan: Four goals, three assists

Derrick Etienne: Three goals, four assists

Miguel Berry: Two goals

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistants: Ian Anderson and Cory Richardson

Fourth Official: Alyssa Nichols

VAR: Ramy Touchan

AVAR: Tom Supple

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Caleb Wiley (lower body), Josef Martínez (knee) and Santiago Sosa (adductor)

Out: Machop Chol (leg), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Andrew Gutman (quad)

For Columbus

Questionable: Lucas Zelarayan (left thigh)

Out: Kevin Molino (right knee) and Marlon Hairston (right thigh)

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“Massive, massive, very important game for us. We are at home. Obviously, we need to catch up some points that we left on the road. That’s a great opportunity. I’m very happy with the response of the players throughout the week. They’ve been very serious, very intense, working very hard.” -- Pineda

“I think it’s to put us in a good position. I mean, obviously, three points is it’s very important for us. And, and we’ll focus before going into the break.” Dom Dwyer

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Centerback Alex De John

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Ronald Hernandez

Midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Marcelino Moreno

Striker Ronaldo Cisneros

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE