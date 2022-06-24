Confident, steady Atlanta United heads to Toronto

Full of confidence after back-to-back victories, Atlanta United will attempt to keep its positive run going at Toronto on Saturday.
The Five Stripes are coming off victories against Pachuca in a friendly and a shutout of Miami in a league game. The Toronto matchup will be the first of three consecutive road games - the longest stretch away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season.
“That was really important for us,” fullback Brooks Lennon said. “That was one of our goals, going into the last game, is to not concede. In MLS, when you don’t concede goals, you pick up points. So it’s very important to not concede at home. And we’re looking to continue that.”
A key to stopping Toronto and getting another shutout, which would be the fourth this season, is to stop Jesus Jimenez (seven goals, three assists), Alejandro Pozuelo (four goals, four assists) and Jonathan Osorio (three goals, four assists).
Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said he expects Toronto will try to dictate the tempo of the game with high pressure and breaking lines through the middle to get its talented offensive players the ball as closely as possible to Atlanta United’s goal.
Pineda said Atlanta United is going to have to very smart in possession and when it tries to break Toronto’s lines with passing and movement.
“That’s going to be the test for our team,” he said.
If Atlanta United can break Toronto’s lines, which has allowed 29 goals this season, Josef Martinez and/or Luiz Araujo are poised to punish the hosts. They each scored and assisted the other on both of Atlanta United’s goals against Miami. It was just the second league game this season in which they started together.
The chemistry being developed between them, as well as with Marcelino Moreno and Ronaldo Cisneros, is evident.
“It’s not just having the time together, but the way they are connecting to each other. It’s been impressive not just in the games but in training sessions.” Pineda said. “They’ve been doing something that we say ‘Wow, what a fantastic play.’”
If Atlanta United can win for just the second time in its history at Toronto’s BMO Field, it has a chance to move above the seven-team playoff line in the Eastern Conference with games at the Red Bulls and NYCFC coming next week.
“I think the good thing about this squad this year is no matter what has happened with injuries or results or whatever, we’ve kind of stayed steady,” Lennon said. “I don’t think we’ve gotten too low. And we haven’t gotten too high when when we’ve been doing well. So you know, we’ve had the same exact mentality throughout the season. And now, we’re just kicking into next gear, because we’re trying to climb up that table.”
