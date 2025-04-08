Breaking down 2 important plays in Atlanta United’s recent draw with Dallas

Of the many plays that decided Atlanta United’s 1-1 draw with Dallas on Saturday, two stood out for the risk they carried.
Had anything gone wrong on Luis Abram’s dive to block a point-blank shot in the first half, or Tristan Muyumba’s shifty dribbling in the second half, Atlanta United would have put itself in a position to give up a goal in a match in which it was trying to build some momentum toward a winning goal.
“If you know you’re going to get the ball, there’s no doubt,” Abram said, making the tackle sound much easier than it was.
The tackle happened in the 30th minute. Luciano Acosta, defended by Stian Gregersen, rolled the ball with his right foot behind his left ankle, through Gregersen’s legs, and into space toward the end line. Sebastian Lletget was first to the ball. He hit a low cross into the 18-yard box, where Petar Musa, eight yards from goal but facing back up the field, trapped it. He held the ball until Leo Chu swooped in and took the ball. As he entered Guzan’s 6-yard box, Chu raised his left foot to shoot. That’s when Abram dove in, his left leg hit the ball — and only the ball — past the touch line for a corner kick. Abram didn’t touch Chu. He didn’t turn the ball in for an own goal.
It was a potential goal-saving play in a very risky moment.
“Great, great play,” Muyumba said. “This is a how we work every day. We never give up. It’s till the end. I think this play gave him confidence for the next.”
Muyumba’s play happened in the 49th minute with Atlanta United leading 1-0. Acosta fired in a cross that Edwards blocked. Abram headed the ball out of the box toward Saba Lobjanidze, who touched it to Muyumba, 19 yards from his own goal. Three Dallas players formed a triangle around Muyumba. The player facing Muyumba dove in, trying to create a turnover that Shaq Moore could have received in a position to pass or shoot. As the player lunged in, Muyumba shifted the ball from his right foot to his left, avoiding the tackle, and darted up the field, where he was fouled. The pressure was relieved.
“I don’t know you give credit or take away credit, but that Tristan Muyumba with the skills check to get away from the two defenders is one thing, but then takes two steps and goes to ground easily,” MLS analyst Brian Dunseth said on the broadcast.
Muyumba said he plays best when he acts instinctually. That was an instinctual play.
“It’s just try to find the right moment to step and do what you what you know,” he said.
Atlanta United may need to continue to rely on the duo, with the next match coming against New England on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Abram started because Derrick Williams suffered a hamstring injury Friday. He is week to week. Muyumba started as manager Ronny Deila continues to try to find the right combination in central midfield.
Abram finished second in completed passes (51) and was third in tackles (2) and first in clearances (4). Muyumba led the team in completed passes (58) and tackles (3), and had eight recoveries.
“I think the movements that he makes when we have the ball, but also when we don’t have the ball, are very important for the team,” Abram said.
Injury updates. Williams and Stian Gregersen didn’t participate in Tuesday’s session.
Gregersen, who suffered an ankle injury against Dallas, is day to day. If Gregersen and Williams can’t play Saturday, Abram and Noah Cobb are the likely starters.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
