Breaking down 2 important plays in Atlanta United’s recent draw with Dallas

The tackle happened in the 30th minute. Luciano Acosta, defended by Stian Gregersen, rolled the ball with his right foot behind his left ankle, through Gregersen’s legs, and into space toward the end line. Sebastian Lletget was first to the ball. He hit a low cross into the 18-yard box, where Petar Musa, eight yards from goal but facing back up the field, trapped it. He held the ball until Leo Chu swooped in and took the ball. As he entered Guzan’s 6-yard box, Chu raised his left foot to shoot. That’s when Abram dove in, his left leg hit the ball — and only the ball — past the touch line for a corner kick. Abram didn’t touch Chu. He didn’t turn the ball in for an own goal.

It was a potential goal-saving play in a very risky moment.

“Great, great play,” Muyumba said. “This is a how we work every day. We never give up. It’s till the end. I think this play gave him confidence for the next.”

Muyumba’s play happened in the 49th minute with Atlanta United leading 1-0. Acosta fired in a cross that Edwards blocked. Abram headed the ball out of the box toward Saba Lobjanidze, who touched it to Muyumba, 19 yards from his own goal. Three Dallas players formed a triangle around Muyumba. The player facing Muyumba dove in, trying to create a turnover that Shaq Moore could have received in a position to pass or shoot. As the player lunged in, Muyumba shifted the ball from his right foot to his left, avoiding the tackle, and darted up the field, where he was fouled. The pressure was relieved.

“I don’t know you give credit or take away credit, but that Tristan Muyumba with the skills check to get away from the two defenders is one thing, but then takes two steps and goes to ground easily,” MLS analyst Brian Dunseth said on the broadcast.

Muyumba said he plays best when he acts instinctually. That was an instinctual play.

“It’s just try to find the right moment to step and do what you what you know,” he said.

Atlanta United may need to continue to rely on the duo, with the next match coming against New England on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Abram started because Derrick Williams suffered a hamstring injury Friday. He is week to week. Muyumba started as manager Ronny Deila continues to try to find the right combination in central midfield.

Abram finished second in completed passes (51) and was third in tackles (2) and first in clearances (4). Muyumba led the team in completed passes (58) and tackles (3), and had eight recoveries.

“I think the movements that he makes when we have the ball, but also when we don’t have the ball, are very important for the team,” Abram said.

Injury updates. Williams and Stian Gregersen didn’t participate in Tuesday’s session.

Gregersen, who suffered an ankle injury against Dallas, is day to day. If Gregersen and Williams can’t play Saturday, Abram and Noah Cobb are the likely starters.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple