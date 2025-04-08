Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Breaking down 2 important plays in Atlanta United’s recent draw with Dallas

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) fights for position against Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba (8) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) fights for position against Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba (8) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
By
35 minutes ago

Of the many plays that decided Atlanta United’s 1-1 draw with Dallas on Saturday, two stood out for the risk they carried.

Had anything gone wrong on Luis Abram’s dive to block a point-blank shot in the first half, or Tristan Muyumba’s shifty dribbling in the second half, Atlanta United would have put itself in a position to give up a goal in a match in which it was trying to build some momentum toward a winning goal.

“If you know you’re going to get the ball, there’s no doubt,” Abram said, making the tackle sound much easier than it was.

The tackle happened in the 30th minute. Luciano Acosta, defended by Stian Gregersen, rolled the ball with his right foot behind his left ankle, through Gregersen’s legs, and into space toward the end line. Sebastian Lletget was first to the ball. He hit a low cross into the 18-yard box, where Petar Musa, eight yards from goal but facing back up the field, trapped it. He held the ball until Leo Chu swooped in and took the ball. As he entered Guzan’s 6-yard box, Chu raised his left foot to shoot. That’s when Abram dove in, his left leg hit the ball — and only the ball — past the touch line for a corner kick. Abram didn’t touch Chu. He didn’t turn the ball in for an own goal.

It was a potential goal-saving play in a very risky moment.

“Great, great play,” Muyumba said. “This is a how we work every day. We never give up. It’s till the end. I think this play gave him confidence for the next.”

ExploreRead more about Atlanta United

Muyumba’s play happened in the 49th minute with Atlanta United leading 1-0. Acosta fired in a cross that Edwards blocked. Abram headed the ball out of the box toward Saba Lobjanidze, who touched it to Muyumba, 19 yards from his own goal. Three Dallas players formed a triangle around Muyumba. The player facing Muyumba dove in, trying to create a turnover that Shaq Moore could have received in a position to pass or shoot. As the player lunged in, Muyumba shifted the ball from his right foot to his left, avoiding the tackle, and darted up the field, where he was fouled. The pressure was relieved.

“I don’t know you give credit or take away credit, but that Tristan Muyumba with the skills check to get away from the two defenders is one thing, but then takes two steps and goes to ground easily,” MLS analyst Brian Dunseth said on the broadcast.

Muyumba said he plays best when he acts instinctually. That was an instinctual play.

“It’s just try to find the right moment to step and do what you what you know,” he said.

Atlanta United may need to continue to rely on the duo, with the next match coming against New England on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Abram started because Derrick Williams suffered a hamstring injury Friday. He is week to week. Muyumba started as manager Ronny Deila continues to try to find the right combination in central midfield.

Abram finished second in completed passes (51) and was third in tackles (2) and first in clearances (4). Muyumba led the team in completed passes (58) and tackles (3), and had eight recoveries.

“I think the movements that he makes when we have the ball, but also when we don’t have the ball, are very important for the team,” Abram said.

Injury updates. Williams and Stian Gregersen didn’t participate in Tuesday’s session.

Gregersen, who suffered an ankle injury against Dallas, is day to day. If Gregersen and Williams can’t play Saturday, Abram and Noah Cobb are the likely starters.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath #19 dribbles during the match against the New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday March 29, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta United)

Credit: Matthew Grimes/Atlanta United

Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Dallas

Atlanta United defensive breakdowns, offensive issues prove costly in draw with Dallas

Same issues lead to Atlanta United’s draw with Dallas

The Latest

Atlanta United defender Stian Rode Gregersen #5 dribbles during the match against the FC Dallas at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday April 5, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Same issues lead to Atlanta United’s draw with Dallas

Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1: By the numbers

Atlanta United defensive breakdowns, offensive issues prove costly in draw with Dallas

Featured

Chickens travel down a conveyer belt from the chiller and are placed on hooks that weigh them and sort them by weight at the Mar-Jac Poultry processing plant in Gainesville in 2023. (Kimberly Smith/staff)

Credit: KIMBERLY SMITH

Trump plays chicken with China: What it means for Georgia’s poultry industry

One expert said the sector where Georgia companies are most exposed on tariffs is agribusiness.

36m ago

MARTA BRT project delayed by long-forgotten parking garage, trolley lines

2h ago

2025 Masters first round tee times and groups revealed. When will Scottie Scheffler start?

Masters live updates from Tuesday at Augusta National, where favorites including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are expected to appear

1h ago