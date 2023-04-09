Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda very unhappy with referees

“It feels like the referees didn’t take care of Brad but they took care of the other player,” Pineda said. “Maybe it’s fair. But I feel like it’s always like this.”

Through seven games, Atlanta United (4-1-2) has suffered the second-most fouls (92) in MLS. It is third in fouls committed (101), according to the MLS website. NYCFC was called for 17 fouls on Saturday. Atlanta United was called for 11.

Pineda said he didn’t understand where 10 minutes of stoppage time came from against NYCFC when there were only three minutes added after the first half.

“Many, many games where we are chasing the result, and they get three or four (minutes) and it just it feels like that if this were in other times against us it’s not, so that’s what I mean. It’s not about one call or the other, it’s about the consistency in their calls.”

Pineda said he didn’t know if he would be fined. He said he was pointing out specific situations.

He said he expressed his displeasure with the calls and lack of calls with Fischer. Pineda said he the response was similar to one he’s received from officials in past games: The referee is always correct.”

Pineda didn’t yet have an opinion on the red card given by Fischer to Franco Ibarra in the 62nd minute. The call ended a bizarre series of decisions made by Fischer. First, he gave James Sands, who went in for a 50-50 ball with Ibarra, a yellow. Then, Fischer reviewed the play, walked across the field to NYCFC’s sideline and rescinded the yellow card to Sands. Fischer then walked a few yards to Atlanta United’s bench. Reaching that, he pulled out a red card and showed it to Matheus Rossetto, who was about to come in for either Amar Sejdic or Ibarra. Realizing Rossetto wasn’t in the game, Fischer then located Ibarra, who was standing in the middle of the field, and showed him the red card.

Atlanta United 1, New York 1

Atlanta United winger Derrick Etienne had a goal called back after a sideline referee judged him to be offside. Both Pineda and Etienne wondered why Fischer didn’t review the play. Pineda pointed out the goal scored by Giorgos Giakoumakis earlier this season in which he was judged offside and again, that play wasn’t reviewed.

Etienne also pointed out a play in the first half in which he was attempting to trap a long pass behind NYCFC’s last line. The ball got slightly ahead of Etienne. The NYCFC defender ran over Etienne and made no attempt to play the ball. No foul was given. Etienne described the calls as inconsistent.

Pineda was more argumentative and declarative.

“We need to earn respect from the referees and from the league,” Pineda said. “We need to win more games, and we need to win more trophies because we don’t have the respect and I’m very, very upset with the way they manage the game.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA