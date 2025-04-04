Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Atlanta United missing at least 2 starters for game against Dallas

Atlanta United defender Pedro Amador #18 during the match against the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday October 5, 2024. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United defender Pedro Amador #18 during the match against the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday October 5, 2024. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)
By
49 minutes ago

Atlanta United will be without half its preferred starting backline for Saturday’s match against Dallas at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The team’s injury report listed centerback Derrick Williams (hamstring) and left fullback Pedro Amador (quad) as out. The injury report normally comes out at 1 p.m. the day before the match. It was sent around 3 p.m. Friday.

Manager Ronny Deila said Thursday there was a chance that Amador, who was a late scratch for last week’s match against NYCFC, would be available against Dallas. Amador was replaced by Dominik Chong Qui, who seems likely to start Saturday. Chong Qui was signed to a Homegrown contract Friday.

Williams trained Thursday. He can be replaced by Luis Abram, Noah Cobb, Efrain Morales or Matthew Edwards.

Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk was listed as questionable on the report. Winger Edwin Mosquera (ankle) also will be out.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk #59 dribbles during the match against the New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday March 29, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United almost at full strength for first time in weeks

Atlanta United has chance for rare second consecutive win Saturday against Dallas

1h ago

Atlanta United confident it can reduce errors leading to goals allowed

Atlanta United’s wounds, and the reason it has eight points instead of the maximum 18, mostly are self-inflicted.

The Latest

Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron (10) reacts as he leaves at the end of the second half of Atlanta United’s MLS season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 3-2 over CF Montreal. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United has chance for rare second consecutive win Saturday against Dallas

1h ago

Atlanta United almost at full strength for first time in weeks

Atlanta interested in being host site for 2031 Women’s World Cup

Featured

Legislators gather for Sine Die, the last day of the Georgia General Assembly shown on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Speed camera, election and budget bills face final fate at Georgia Capitol: Live updates

The Georgia General Assembly is voting on dozens of bills on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, including a $38 billion state budget and changes to election laws.

2h ago

Jekyll Island Dispatch: Cottage on millionaire’s row escapes ruin

Several historical residences fan out from Georgia's Jekyll Island Club, the former wintertime retreat for America’s wealthiest families. One of them has reopened its doors.

The future looks bright for Buford baseball’s Cannon Goldin

Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.

1h ago