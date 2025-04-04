Atlanta United missing at least 2 starters for game against Dallas

Atlanta United will be without half its preferred starting backline for Saturday’s match against Dallas at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The team’s injury report listed centerback Derrick Williams (hamstring) and left fullback Pedro Amador (quad) as out. The injury report normally comes out at 1 p.m. the day before the match. It was sent around 3 p.m. Friday.
Manager Ronny Deila said Thursday there was a chance that Amador, who was a late scratch for last week’s match against NYCFC, would be available against Dallas. Amador was replaced by Dominik Chong Qui, who seems likely to start Saturday. Chong Qui was signed to a Homegrown contract Friday.
Williams trained Thursday. He can be replaced by Luis Abram, Noah Cobb, Efrain Morales or Matthew Edwards.
Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk was listed as questionable on the report. Winger Edwin Mosquera (ankle) also will be out.
