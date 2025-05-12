The results are in, and the Hawks officially will make their pick in next month’s NBA draft at No. 13.
After choosing forward Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 overall in last year’s draft, the Hawks will have two first-round choices in 2025. They will also pick at No. 22.
The Dallas Mavericks won Monday night’s NBA draft lottery in Chicago and likely will select Duke’s Cooper Flagg.
The San Antonio Spurs will choose second, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers third, the Charlotte Hornets fourth and the Utah Jazz fifth.
The Hawks gained this No. 13 overall choice from the Kings when they dealt Kevin Huerter in July 2022. The Hawks had more than a 96% chance of receiving the pick, with a 93% chance of making the pick at No. 13.
The Hawks’ original pick, which would have been at No.14, goes to the Spurs. That pick is the first of three first-rounders that will head to the Spurs as a part of the deal that netted the Hawks Dejounte Murray.
The NBA began using this format in 2019 to give a team with the worst record a chance at receiving a pick no worse than the fifth overall. Under the pre-2019 system, the team with the worst record would pick no lower than fourth.
The rest of the draft order of both rounds will unfold based on reverse order of regular-season record.
The Hawks received a first-round pick in this year’s draft (via the Lakers), as well as a protected pick in 2027 along with Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., EJ Liddell and Cody Zeller in the deal that sent Murray to the Pelicans.
The team does not have a second-round pick this year. That selection belongs to the Thunder.
The 6-foot-9 Flagg was the 2025 ACC player and rookie of the year. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for Duke as a freshman.
“He is an absolute winner,” ESPN’s Jay Bilas said during Monday’s draft lottery telecast. “He’s the most complete player in this draft.”
