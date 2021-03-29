Updated: Falcons free agency tracker; Team has spent $10.41 million on free agents

CAP CASUALTIES

Ricardo Allen, FS: Released on Feb. 18. Agreed to one-year deal with the Bengals.

Allen Bailey, DE: Released on Feb. 18.

James Carpenter, OL: Released on March 9.

SIGNINGS

Erik Harris, S: Agreed to terms March 18. He signed a one year, $1.35 million deal and received a $300,000 signing bonus. A total of $600,000 is guaranteed.

Brandon Copeland, LB: Agreed to terms March 18. He signed a one-year, $1.04 million deal and received a $50,000 signing bonus and $300,000 of his contract was guaranteed.

Mike Davis, RB: Agreed to terms March 23. He signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal, which included a $1.5 million signing bonus. A total of $3 million of the deal is guaranteed.

Barkevious Mingo, OLB: Agreed to terms March 23. He signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal. A total of $1.1 million in guaranteed including a $175,000 signing bonus.

Fabian Moreau, CB: Signed a one-year, $1.27 million deal. He received a $137,500 signing bonus. A total of $987,500 of the deal is guaranteed.

TRADES

Lee Smith, TE: Sent a seventh-round pick in 2022 to Buffalo.

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Keanu Neal, SS: Did not receive the franchise tag. He signed a one-year fully guaranteed $3 million deal with the Cowboys.

Damontae Kazee, FS: Has announced that he’s moving on. He has signed with the Cowboys.

Alex Mack, C: Weighing his options, which include retirement. He signed a three-year, $14.85 million deal with the 49ers. A total of $5.6 million was guaranteed.

Darqueze Dennard, CB: Played on a one-year contract in 2020.

Todd Gurley, RB: Played on a one-year contract.

Charles Harris, DE: Played on a one-year contract.

Brian Hill, RB: Is a valuable special teams player.

Justin McCray, OL: Was backup offensive line help. Signed a two-year, $4 million deal with the Texans and received a $500,000 signing bonus.

Steven Means, DE: Played in all 16 games and made 11 starts. Finished with three sacks.

Sharrod Neasman, FS: Solid backup and special teams player.

LaRoy Reynolds, LB: Speedy special-teamer.

Edmond Robinson, LB: Provided quality depth while playing in 13 games in 2020.

Luke Stocker, TE: Blocking tight end who spent time with Arthur Smith and the Titans in 2017 and 2018.

Laquon Treadwell, WR: Played last season on a one-year contract. Made a couple of plays late in the season.

John Wetzel, OT: Has basically been veteran insurance at tackle.

Blidi Wreh-Wilson, CB: Has provided quality depth at cornerback spot. Played in 15 games last season and had three interceptions

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

A player with three accrued years (at least six games) of service is a restricted free agent. The Falcons’ RFAs are:

Matt Gono, OL: No tender made yet. He made four starts last season. He signed his $3.384 tender.

Brandon Powell, WR: No tender made yet. Was the kickoff and punt returner last season. He signed with the Bills.

The team can place three levels of tenders on these players for a non-guaranteed one-year deal. Other teams can sign an RFA to an offer sheet, with the current team having a chance to match, or a team can allow the player to leave and receive draft compensation based on the tender level.

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

Younghoe Koo, PK: Signed on Thursday, March 11.

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, DE: Signed on Thursday, March 11.

Tyler Hall, CB: Signed on Thursday, March 11.

Christian Blake, WR: Signed on Thursday, March 11.

Jaeden Graham, TE: Signed on Friday, March 12.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top nine picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 3.0:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)

3. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)

4. Denver Broncos (trade with Falcons): Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

6. Miami Dolphins: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

7. Detroit Lions: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

8. Carolina Panthers: Mac Jones (QB, Alabama)

9. Falcons (trade with Broncos): Micah Parsons, (OLB, Penn State)

