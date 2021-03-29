X

Updated: Falcons free agency tracker; Team has spent $10.41 million on free agents

Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith, left, talks with Georgia Tech wide receiver Jalen Camp, center, after the school's Pro Day football workout on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith, left, talks with Georgia Tech wide receiver Jalen Camp, center, after the school's Pro Day football workout on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Falcons | 43 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcon planned to go value shopping in free agency and have added five players.

The Falcons have agreed to $10.41 million in contracts and paid out $2,162,500 in signing bonuses.

Running back Mike Davis was the lone free agent to receive a two-year deal. The other players have signed to one-year deal.

One of the stunners of free agency is that former Falcons safety Keanu Neal received only a one-year contract for $3 million from the Cowboys.

Here’s a look at the updated Falcons’ free agency tracker.

CAP CASUALTIES

Ricardo Allen, FS: Released on Feb. 18. Agreed to one-year deal with the Bengals.

Allen Bailey, DE: Released on Feb. 18.

James Carpenter, OL: Released on March 9.

SIGNINGS

Erik Harris, S: Agreed to terms March 18. He signed a one year, $1.35 million deal and received a $300,000 signing bonus. A total of $600,000 is guaranteed.

Brandon Copeland, LB: Agreed to terms March 18. He signed a one-year, $1.04 million deal and received a $50,000 signing bonus and $300,000 of his contract was guaranteed.

Mike Davis, RB: Agreed to terms March 23. He signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal, which included a $1.5 million signing bonus. A total of $3 million of the deal is guaranteed.

Barkevious Mingo, OLB: Agreed to terms March 23. He signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal. A total of $1.1 million in guaranteed including a $175,000 signing bonus.

Fabian Moreau, CB: Signed a one-year, $1.27 million deal. He received a $137,500 signing bonus. A total of $987,500 of the deal is guaranteed.

TRADES

Lee Smith, TE: Sent a seventh-round pick in 2022 to Buffalo.

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Keanu Neal, SS: Did not receive the franchise tag. He signed a one-year fully guaranteed $3 million deal with the Cowboys.

Damontae Kazee, FS: Has announced that he’s moving on. He has signed with the Cowboys.

Alex Mack, C: Weighing his options, which include retirement. He signed a three-year, $14.85 million deal with the 49ers. A total of $5.6 million was guaranteed.

Darqueze Dennard, CB: Played on a one-year contract in 2020.

Todd Gurley, RB: Played on a one-year contract.

Charles Harris, DE: Played on a one-year contract.

Brian Hill, RB: Is a valuable special teams player.

Justin McCray, OL: Was backup offensive line help. Signed a two-year, $4 million deal with the Texans and received a $500,000 signing bonus.

Steven Means, DE: Played in all 16 games and made 11 starts. Finished with three sacks.

Sharrod Neasman, FS: Solid backup and special teams player.

LaRoy Reynolds, LB: Speedy special-teamer.

Edmond Robinson, LB: Provided quality depth while playing in 13 games in 2020.

Luke Stocker, TE: Blocking tight end who spent time with Arthur Smith and the Titans in 2017 and 2018.

Laquon Treadwell, WR: Played last season on a one-year contract. Made a couple of plays late in the season.

John Wetzel, OT: Has basically been veteran insurance at tackle.

Blidi Wreh-Wilson, CB: Has provided quality depth at cornerback spot. Played in 15 games last season and had three interceptions

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

A player with three accrued years (at least six games) of service is a restricted free agent. The Falcons’ RFAs are:

Matt Gono, OL: No tender made yet. He made four starts last season. He signed his $3.384 tender.

Brandon Powell, WR: No tender made yet. Was the kickoff and punt returner last season. He signed with the Bills.

The team can place three levels of tenders on these players for a non-guaranteed one-year deal. Other teams can sign an RFA to an offer sheet, with the current team having a chance to match, or a team can allow the player to leave and receive draft compensation based on the tender level.

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

Younghoe Koo, PK: Signed on Thursday, March 11.

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, DE: Signed on Thursday, March 11.

Tyler Hall, CB: Signed on Thursday, March 11.

Christian Blake, WR: Signed on Thursday, March 11.

Jaeden Graham, TE: Signed on Friday, March 12.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top nine picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 3.0:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)

3. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)

4. Denver Broncos (trade with Falcons): Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

6. Miami Dolphins: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

7. Detroit Lions: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

8. Carolina Panthers: Mac Jones (QB, Alabama)

9. Falcons (trade with Broncos): Micah Parsons, (OLB, Penn State)

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.