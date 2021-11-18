The Falcons opposition: A insider look at Bill Belichick

Belichick can take his place next to George Halas and Curly Lambeau, the only other coaches with six NFL championships.

Vince Lombardi was a five-time winner of NFL championships.

Halas won his six NFL championships in four decades. He won titles with the Chicago Staleys/Bears in 1921, 1933, 1940, 1941, 1946 and 1963. Lambeau won NFL championships in 1929, 1930, 1931, 1936, 1939 and 1944, all with the Packers.

Paul Brown of the Cleveland Browns won seven titles, but four were in the All-American Football Conference.

“The thing that I just told our team, or told the defense at least, is that he can beat you so many different ways. I mean, he can run the ball and he can throw the ball and win a game,” Pees said. “I’ve seen firsthand where we went and they went into games and went empty the whole first quarter and went no huddle.”

With a young quarterback in rookie Mac Jones, Belichick is running the ball this season.

“They have two-back formations that we haven’t seen,” Pees said. “But don’t be surprised because he can come out and throw the ball for the first 10 downs. I’m just telling you, they can change overnight. It’s just been so much continuity there with him, (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) and (running backs coach) Ivan Fears. They just kind of regroup.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Next four games

Patriots at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18

Falcons at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12