Atlanta Falcons D. Orlando Ledbetter’s post-combine mock NFL draft: Falcons to take WR Antonio Williams in second round Two Georgia players projected to go late in the first round. Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays against South Carolina during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. Could he be headed to the Falcons in the upcoming NFL draft. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

It will be a waiting game for the Falcons, who traded their 2026 first-round draft pick to the Rams for outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. last season. Instead of the Falcons, the Rams will be on the clock with the 13th overall pick when the draft is held April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

Unless the Falcons trade back into the first round, they’ll have to wait until their 48th overall pick in the second round, where we are projecting they will take Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams. He was highly productive for the Tigers and was a two-time All-ACC selection. Williams had 208 catches for 2,336 yards (11.2 per catch) and 21 touchdowns. Williams also had 25 rushes for 187 yards and two touchdowns in 2,035 career snaps over 43 games (38 starts) from 2022-25. He also had 39 career punt returns for 351 yards. The Falcons need production opposite wide receiver Drake London.

RELATED Falcons are reportedly planning to release receiver Darnell Mooney There is little drama at the top of the first round, with the Raiders expected to draft former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. He is looking forward to working with legendary quarterback Tom Brady, a minority owner of the Raiders.

“Who hasn’t admired Tom Brady?” Mendoza said at the scouting combine recently. “More Super Bowl rings than anybody. That opportunity would be fantastic. Tom Brady, I believe, is the greatest quarterback of all time by a wide margin, and to be able to be mentored by him would mean so much.” Mendoza was a master of the back-shoulder throw last season. That’s a Brady specialty, too. “I’m all about learning,” Mendoza said. “So, from Day 1, I’ve got to learn a lot. It’s a long journey, and to have, potentially, a mentor like that would be pretty impressive and pretty meaningful.” RELATED Dirty Birds Dispatch: 20-plus years on the Falcons beat come to an end Mendoza had a formal interview with the Raiders at the scouting combine. “When I walked into the formal interview for the Raiders, I was able to say a brief ‘Hi’ on the phone to Brady,” Mendoza said. “That was very special to me, and I look forward to meeting him in person, hopefully one day, and learn from him.”

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza passes against Miami during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP) Here’s a look at the post-combine mock: 1. Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana (6-foot-5, 236 pounds): After starting his career at Cal and finishing strong with the Hoosiers, he’s battle-tested and ready for the NFL. “I played a lot of college football,” Mendoza said. “Started three seasons, which has been a great experience. My first two years, out of the 18 games I played (actually 19) — don’t quote me on that — a lot of them were one-score games. Had a lot of tough defeats.” Mendoza, who won the Heisman Trophy and guided the Hoosiers to the school’s first football national championship, completed 691 of 1,008 passes (68.6%) for 8,247 yards, 71 touchdowns and 22 interceptions over his collegiate career. 2. Jets: David Bailey, OLB, Texas Tech (6-4, 251): He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds at the combine. He had 14.5 sacks last season for the Red Raiders. 3. Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame (6-0, 212): He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at the scouting combine. In 43 games with the Fighting Irish, he rushed 433 times for 2,882 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and scored 36 touchdowns. He finished third in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

4. Titans: Rueben Bain Jr., OLB, Miami (6-3, 275): Bain’s arms were measured at 30 7/8 inches at the scouting combine. “None of the teams seem to be too concerned with it as long as I just talk the talk and walk the walk and play with technique, nobody really asked me about it,” Bain said. His play spoke volumes at Miami. He finished with 121 tackles, 33.5 tackles for losses and 20.5 sacks over three seasons. He was named an All-American last season. 5. Giants: Arvell Reese, OLB, Ohio State (6-4, 241): He was part of the fastest linebacker group in the history of the combine after running the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds. He had 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last season for the Buckeyes. 6. Browns: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah (6-5, 304): He was a three-year starter and played both tackle spots. Consensus first-team All-American and the Outland Trophy winner, which goes to the nation’s best interior offensive lineman. 7. Commanders: Caleb Downs, CB, Ohio State (6-0, 205, Mill Creek High): He is the sixth two-time, unanimous All-America selection at Ohio State, following WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (2022-23), OT Orlando Pace (1995-96), RB Archie Griffin (1974-75), FB Bob Ferguson (1960-61) and RB Howard “Hopalong” Cassady (1954-55). He’s the son of Gary and Tanya Downs. His father played running back in the NFL for the Giants (1994, ’96), Broncos (’95) and Falcons (1997-98, 2000), and his brother Josh Downs (North Gwinnett High and North Carolina) plays for the Colts. 8. Saints: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State (6-1, 191): He ran a slow time — 4.53 seconds in the 40-yard dash — at the combine, but some teams had faster times on him according to ESPN analyst Adam Schefter. However, his 1.61 over the first 10 yards is plenty fast enough to get open. He missed three games with a calf strain in 2025.

9. Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU (6-0, 187): Excels in press coverage. The Chiefs need a replacement after trading Trent McDuffie to the Rams. 10. Bengals: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State (6-5, 244): He started his career as a safety at Ohio State before switching to linebacker. He could be a piece for the Bengals to build their defense around. 11. Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State (6-1, 195): He was coached by former Georgia and Steelers standout Hines Ward (Forest Park High), the Super Bowl XL MVP. He picked up the blocking skills from Ward and elevated his draft stock. He also improved his route running. Tyson started his career at Colorado in 2022. He caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards (14.4 per catch) and 22 touchdowns over his career. 12. Cowboys: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (6-5 ½, 329): He started all 42 games of his college career at right tackle. He helped the Hurricanes reach the national championship game last season. 13. L.A. Rams (Atlanta): Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon (6-3, 241): He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds. NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared Sadiq to former NFL tight end Vernon Davis, who was a two-time Pro Bowler and played 14 seasons in the NFL.

14. Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State (6-4, 320): The Ravens have to plug a hole at the guard spot. Ioane can plug-and-play at either guard spot after a fantastic career at Penn State. 15. Bucs: Makai Lemon, WR, USC (5-11, 192): Displayed a fantastic attitude during his podium interview at the combine. He tried to model his game after Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. “The type of grit he plays with,” Lemon said. “The type of way he can have a positive impact on the team without the ball in his hands.” 16. Jets: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee (6-1, 188): He started his career at Oregon State. He played in 25 games (12 at Oregon State and 13 at Tennessee) and made 18 starts. He had 75 tackles, 16 pass breakups and six interceptions during his career. 17. Lions: Keldric Faulk, OLB, Auburn (6-5, 288): He is massive and would fit nicely opposite Aidan Hutchinson. He played 12 games last season. He was a team captain and named a third-team All-SEC honoree. He made 32 consecutive starts. 18. Vikings: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida (6-6, 327): He is massive. He started his career at Louisville and played there in 2021 and 2022. He played at Florida from 2023-25. He played in 34 games and had 48 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

19. Panthers: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama (6-7, 352): Great size, length and agility. He was named an All-American last season. He was the Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner, which goes to the SEC’s top blocker. He was also a first-team All-SEC in 2025. He earned the starting left tackle spot as a freshman in 2023, and he had 20 knockdown blocks over 743 snaps. 20. Cowboys: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson (5-11-186): Younger brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell had a vertical jump of 34 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet, 3 inches, and did 17 lifts of 225 pounds on the bench press. Terrell was tied for first in the bench press with San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson. He made 128 tackles (9.0 for loss), 30 pass breakups, three interceptions, four sacks, eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 1,834 career defensive snaps over 39 games (31 starts) from 2023-25. 21. Steelers: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson (6-3, 315): He was a 2025 All-American and credited with 99 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups in 1,252 defensive snaps over 35 games (24 starts) from 2023-25. He also played 18 career offensive snaps for a career snap total of 1,270 snaps from scrimmage. He rushed eight times for 15 yards with two rushing touchdowns. 22. Chargers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah (6-6, 313): He played in 25 games and made 22 starts. He started in 12 games last season at left tackle and was named first-team All-Big 12. 23. Eagles: Colton Hood, DB, Tennessee (6-0, 190, Eagle’s Landing Christian): He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds at the scouting combine. Had a 40½-inch vertical jump and leaped 10 feet, 5 inches in the broad jump. He played at Auburn (2023), Colorado (’24) and Tennessee (’25). He played in 29 games and had 77 tackles and three interceptions.

24. Browns: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo (6-3 ½, 201): The latest NFL-ready defensive back to come out of the Mid-American Conference School, joining Quinyon Mitchell, who went 22nd overall to the Eagles in 2024. He was named second-team All-American by The Sporting News and third-team All-American by The Associated Press. 25. Bears: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson (6-7, 317): He broke the school record for career snaps from scrimmage with 3,778 offensive snaps over his 54-game career from 2022-25. Also, set the school record for consecutive starts by a non-specialist. 26. Bills: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech (6-4, 320): Had a strong showing in individual drills at the Senior Bowl. Showed that he can be a game-wrecker in the middle. He also played at Auburn and Central Florida. 27. 49ers: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M (6-0, 196): An exquisite route-runner with sticky hands. He was a dynamic playmaker for the Aggies after transferring in from N.C. State. 28. Texans: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia, (6-6, 315): Got pushed down because of the talented group of tackles in this draft. The others are more battle-tested. He had the longest wingspan (84½ inches), but started only 16 games in college. He ran the 40-yard dash at 4.93 seconds, which is moving for a big guy.

29. Rams: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State (6-6, 321): He was named second-team All-Big 12 last season. In 2024, he started all 14 games at right tackle and played 923 of ASU’s 974 offensive snaps. Note: This pick is expected to be traded to the Chiefs in a deal for Trent McDuffie. 30. Broncos: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington (6-4, 212): A dynamic pass-catcher and returner. He was named third-team All-Big 10 at wide receiver and honorable mention as a returner by the coaches and media. He led the Huskies with 62 catches for 881 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. His 11 TD catches ranked tied for No. 6 in UW single-season history. 31. Patriots: C.J. Allen, OLB, Georgia, (6-1, 235): This is assuming in part that he performs well at Georgia’s pro day on March 18 after skipping the drills at the scouting combine. 32. Seahawks: T.J. Parker, OLB, Clemson (6-4, 263): Was a stud for the Tigers. He made 144 tackles, 41.5 for losses, 21.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and five pass breakups over 1,633 defensive snaps in 39 career games (29 starts) from 2023-25. He finished Clemson ranked 10th in career sacks. SECOND ROUND