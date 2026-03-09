Falcons Logo
Falcons overhaul special teams with new kicker, punter

Kicker Nick Folk and punter Jake Bailey have been signed, according to many reports.
New York Jets kicker Nick Folk aims for a field goal during the first half of an NFL game, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Jets punter Lac Edwards is at left. Folk, 41, will reportedly join the Falcons. (Lynne Sladky/AP 2016)
By
1 hour ago

The Falcons are reworking their special teams after possessing one of the NFL’s worst units a year ago.

The team is signing veteran kicker Nick Folk and punter Jake Bailey, according to multiple reports. Per NFL Network, Folk will receive a two-year deal. Bailey will ink a three-year, $9 million deal ($5 million guaranteed) per ESPN. The two specialists provide stable veterans at spots that have recently ailed the franchise.

Folk, 41, has kicked for nearly two decades. He led the NFL in making 28 of 29 kicks for the Jets in 2025. He doesn’t provide the big leg teams covet, but he’s reliable — and the Falcons needed it. Their 2025 season began with a loss after Younghoe Koo missed a potential game-tying kick, and the team deployed three different kickers throughout the season.

Bailey, meanwhile, has spent his career in the AFC East. He has punted for the Dolphins since 2023. He spent the prior four seasons with New England, earning an All-Pro nod in 2020. The 28-year-old averaged 47.7 yards per punt last year, his best mark since his All-Pro year. Falcons special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman coached Bailey, serving the same position in Miami last year.

Bailey replaces Bradley Pinion, who punted for the Falcons since 2022.

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

