Falcons reportedly reuniting with Olamide Zaccheaus, Austin Hooper

One-time Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus is reportedly returning to the Falcons for the 2026 season. (AJC 2022)

The team is signing receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and tight end Austin Hooper, according to multiple reports. Hooper’s deal is for $3.25 million, per NFL Network.

Both players spent multiple seasons with Ryan when he was the franchise’s quarterback. He clearly values familiarity as he undertakes his first free-agency period.

The players also have connections to general manager Ian Cunningham (who had Zaccheaus in Chicago last year) and coach Kevin Stefanski, who had Hooper in Cleveland for two seasons.

Zaccheaus, 28, made the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia seven years ago. He had 1,328 yards and eight touchdowns across four seasons — three of which came with Ryan as his quarterback.

He’s been well-traveled since leaving Atlanta. The Falcons will be his fourth team in four years after spending time with the Eagles, Commanders and Bears. He had 39 catches for 313 yards and two scores for the resurgent Bears last season.