Falcons reportedly reuniting with Olamide Zaccheaus, Austin Hooper

Both players spent multiple seasons with president of football Matt Ryan when he was the franchise’s quarterback.
One-time Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus is reportedly returning to the Falcons for the 2026 season. (AJC 2022)
52 minutes ago

New Falcons president of football Matt Ryan has reportedly brought back two familiar faces.

The team is signing receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and tight end Austin Hooper, according to multiple reports. Hooper’s deal is for $3.25 million, per NFL Network.

Both players spent multiple seasons with Ryan when he was the franchise’s quarterback. He clearly values familiarity as he undertakes his first free-agency period.

The players also have connections to general manager Ian Cunningham (who had Zaccheaus in Chicago last year) and coach Kevin Stefanski, who had Hooper in Cleveland for two seasons.

Zaccheaus, 28, made the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia seven years ago. He had 1,328 yards and eight touchdowns across four seasons — three of which came with Ryan as his quarterback.

He’s been well-traveled since leaving Atlanta. The Falcons will be his fourth team in four years after spending time with the Eagles, Commanders and Bears. He had 39 catches for 313 yards and two scores for the resurgent Bears last season.

Although Zaccheaus is undersized — he’s 5-foot-8, 199 pounds — he’s always been considered reliable and a well-liked teammate. The Falcons need receiver depth to complement No. 1 target Drake London, so Zaccheaus should help there. The team will need to add additional weapons, perhaps drafting a receiver as early as the second round.

Hooper, meanwhile, enjoyed the best years of his career with Ryan in Atlanta. He spent four seasons with the Falcons, catching 16 touchdowns and earning Pro Bowl honors in 2018 and 2019. Hooper had 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns with Ryan across those seasons.

Hooper has since played for the Browns (2020-21), Titans (2022), Raiders (2023) and Patriots (2024-25). He had 21 catches on 26 targets last season, producing 263 yards and two touchdowns for the AFC champs.

The Falcons retained dynamic tight end Kyle Pitts with the franchise tag, but they needed better depth. Hooper provides familiarity at a low cost.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

