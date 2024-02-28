Atlanta Falcons

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Fontenot, Morris on a QB-search mission at scouting combine

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS -- In the 453 episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris to the show to discuss the franchise’s search for the next quarterback at the NFL scouting combine.

The Falcons plan to leave no stone unturned and will look at all avenues including free agency, trades and in the draft. They also have spoken with quarterback Desmond Ridder about his position with the franchise.

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.