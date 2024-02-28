The Bow Tie Chronicles: Fontenot, Morris on a QB-search mission at scouting combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- In the 453 episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris to the show to discuss the franchise’s search for the next quarterback at the NFL scouting combine.

The Falcons plan to leave no stone unturned and will look at all avenues including free agency, trades and in the draft. They also have spoken with quarterback Desmond Ridder about his position with the franchise.