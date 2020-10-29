X

Inactives: Falcons at Panthers

Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Qadree Ollison wore No. 32 during the preseason but will switch to No. 30 to honor the memory of his slain older brother.

In a surprise move, running back Ito Smith was declared inactive and Qadree Ollison is active for just the second time this season.

Here’s the list on the Falcons' inactives: Smith, defensive end Takk McKinley, cornerback Jordan Miller, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson and tackle John Wetzel.

The Panthers’ inactives are quarterback Will Grier, free safety Sean Chandler, offensive guard Mike Horton, offensive tackle Russell Okung and defensive tackle Zach Kerr.

