Recapping Falcons’ start to free agency

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (per ESPN)

Tagovailoa has thrown for 120 touchdowns, 59 interceptions and a 68% completion percentage in six seasons as Miami’s quarterback. But the former Alabama star regressed mightily over the past two years, partly because of injury issues that include four documented concussions.

The Dolphins released Tagovailoa, taking a historic $99.2 million dead cap hit, which made him available as a cheap option for the Falcons (reportedly for one year, $1.3 million). Tagovailoa gives the team a starting option if Michael Penix Jr. (recovering after tearing ACL) isn’t ready to start the season, or if he falters. Tagovailoa operates best in structure, and coach Kevin Stefanski will try to help him get his career back on track after a 15-interception season that helped prompt the Dolphins to move on.

Receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (per NFL Network)

The Falcons needed multiple receivers to bolster their depth. They signed old-friend Zaccheaus earlier Monday, reacquiring a player who played three seasons with president of football Matt Ryan when he was the Falcons’ quarterback. Zaccheaus, 28, had 1,328 yards and eight touchdowns across four seasons with the Falcons previously. He had 39 catches for 313 yards and two scores for the resurgent Bears last season, where he also overlapped with Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham.

Tight end Austin Hooper (per NFL Network)

The Falcons also reunited with Hooper, who had two Pro Bowl seasons playing with Ryan (2018-19). He provides depth behind Kyle Pitts, who was franchise tagged. Hooper had 21 catches on 26 targets last season, producing 263 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots. He’s also played for Stefanski in Cleveland.