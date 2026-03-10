Recapping Falcons’ start to free agency

The Falcons’ new brain trust was busy as the two-day negotiating period opened Monday.
Here are the Falcons’ reported acquisitions after the first day:
Tagovailoa has thrown for 120 touchdowns, 59 interceptions and a 68% completion percentage in six seasons as Miami’s quarterback. But the former Alabama star regressed mightily over the past two years, partly because of injury issues that include four documented concussions.
The Dolphins released Tagovailoa, taking a historic $99.2 million dead cap hit, which made him available as a cheap option for the Falcons (reportedly for one year, $1.3 million). Tagovailoa gives the team a starting option if Michael Penix Jr. (recovering after tearing ACL) isn’t ready to start the season, or if he falters. Tagovailoa operates best in structure, and coach Kevin Stefanski will try to help him get his career back on track after a 15-interception season that helped prompt the Dolphins to move on.
The Falcons needed multiple receivers to bolster their depth. They signed old-friend Zaccheaus earlier Monday, reacquiring a player who played three seasons with president of football Matt Ryan when he was the Falcons’ quarterback. Zaccheaus, 28, had 1,328 yards and eight touchdowns across four seasons with the Falcons previously. He had 39 catches for 313 yards and two scores for the resurgent Bears last season, where he also overlapped with Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham.
The Falcons also reunited with Hooper, who had two Pro Bowl seasons playing with Ryan (2018-19). He provides depth behind Kyle Pitts, who was franchise tagged. Hooper had 21 catches on 26 targets last season, producing 263 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots. He’s also played for Stefanski in Cleveland.
Dotson, 25, was a first-rounder in the 2022 draft. He’s played for the Commanders and Eagles, snagging 121 passes for 1,519 yards and 12 touchdowns over four years. The Falcons reportedly gave him a two-year, $15 million deal, so they’re envisioning a bigger role for him than he’s had. The Dotson and Zaccheaus acquisitions shouldn’t stop the Falcons from taking a receiver early in the draft, as they need more weapons to complement Drake London and Pitts.
The Falcons added to their defensive line with Thomas, who played for Stefanski the past two years in Cleveland. Thomas, 26, has 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss over four years with the Cardinals, Chiefs and Browns. He signed a one-year, $3.1 million contract.
The Falcons signed Folk, 41, to a two-year deal. Despite his age, he’s remained one of the league’s most consistent kickers. He isn’t a weapon from long range, but he’s proved reliable. He hit 28 of his 29 attempts for the Jets last season. The Falcons used three kickers last season, so their hope is that Folk stabilizes that spot.
The Falcons inked Bailey, 28, to a three-year, $9 million deal ($5 million guaranteed). He averaged 47.7 yards per punt last year, his best mark since an All-Pro 2020 campaign. Bailey worked with Falcons special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman in Miami last season. Bailey replaces Bradley Pinion, who punted for the Falcons over the past four seasons.