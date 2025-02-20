Falcons’ Zac Robinson makes list of difference-makers under 40 in NFL

Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson made the list of 50 people under the age of 40 ascending in their positions in the NFL as difference-makers.

Robinson, 38, who played quarterback at Oklahoma State and finished his first season as the Falcons' offensive coordinator, was on the list compiled by the New York Times and writers Mike Jones and Jourdan Rodrique of The Athletic.

The intent of the list has been to identify young talent that could possibly help to “mold” the “NFL ecosystem” for years to come.