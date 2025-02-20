Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Zac Robinson makes list of difference-makers under 40 in NFL

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson talks during media availability during OTAs, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson talks during media availability during OTAs, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
49 minutes ago

Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson made the list of 50 people under the age of 40 ascending in their positions in the NFL as difference-makers.

Robinson, 38, who played quarterback at Oklahoma State and finished his first season as the Falcons' offensive coordinator, was on the list compiled by the New York Times and writers Mike Jones and Jourdan Rodrique of The Athletic.

The intent of the list has been to identify young talent that could possibly help to “mold” the “NFL ecosystem” for years to come.

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

ajc.com

Vote: Week 1 Falcons Coach of the Week

Each winning head coach of the Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, receives a $1,000 grant for their football program, a ...

10 questions facing the Falcons this offseason

With the Super Bowl over, it’s now time to turn the page on the 2024 season.

Georgia Tech alum, Conyers native Buck Farmer looks to make his hometown team

He had a solid season in 2024 and could fill a need for the Braves because he can pitch multiple innings.

The Latest

Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan (5) leaps over South Carolina State defensive back Jalen Levine (26) during the second half in 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 14, 2024, in Atlanta. Jackson State won 28-7 over South Carolina State. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NFL releases list of participants for HBCU combine

10 questions facing the Falcons this offseason

14 Bulldogs, 2 Yellow Jackets among 329 players invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Featured

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shermela Williams faces another round of ethics complaints file by the state's judicial watchdog agency. (Courtesy of Fulton County Government)

Credit: Fulton County government

Fulton judge jailed witness, sought family favors, watchdog says

Georgia's judicial watchdog agency says the Fulton County judge detained a 22-year-old woman during her parents’ divorce proceedings as a way to scold her for “daddy issues.”

Volunteers searching for missing Lake Oconee boater want ‘to do something good’

Kemp threatens to back primary challenges against Republicans who oppose his litigation rewrite

An adviser to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned Republicans in the state Legislature to support Kemp's civil litigation overhaul or face the consequences.