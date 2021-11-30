Falcons’ projected depth chart for Bucs’ game

After Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars, it’s pretty safe to move him ahead of Mike Davis and declare him the RB1.
The team’s official depth chart will be release later today.
The Falcons could get back offensive guard Josh Andrews and punter Dustin Colquitt from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and that could lead to some roster juggling.
Here’s the Falcons’ projected depth chart for the Bucs’ game:
OFFENSE
WR - Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake, (Calvin Ridley on the NFI list)
TE - Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse
LT - Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs
LG - Jaylen Mayfield, Josh Andrews
C - Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG - Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT – Kaleb McGarry, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett
TE – Lee Smith, *Keith Smith (Has not lined up as traditional TE), *Feleipe Franks (was part of TE/QB package)
WR - Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
RB - Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Wayne Gallman
*FB - Keith Smith, Cordarrelle Patterson (Added to reflect that they played the position in the opener.)
QB - Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
DL - Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
NT - Tyeler Davison, *Anthony Rush, Ta’Quon Graham
L - Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
OLB - Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland
ILB - Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
ILB - Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee
OLB – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters
LCB - A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Chris Williamson
FS - Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins
SS - Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
RCB - Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
K - Younghoe Koo
P – Thomas Morstead, Dustin Colquitt (On COVID-19 list)
LS - Josh Harris
H - Thomas Morstead, Dustin Colquitt (On COVID-19 list
PR - Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR - Avery Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson
