Atlanta Falcons How to build a Super Bowl team: What Falcons can learn from Patriots, Seahawks Can new Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski lead a one-year turnaround like Mike Vrabel did in New England? New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with the trophy after the AFC Championship. (John Locher/AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — The Patriots have propelled themselves from the lower reaches of the NFL back into Super Bowl status in the first season under coach Mike Vrabel. After back-to-back 4-13 seasons, Vrabel turned his team around after replacing Jerod Mayo.

The Falcons have posted back-to-back 8-9 seasons and can look to the Patriots for inspiration that a quick turnaround can be made under a restructured front office that includes president of football Matt Ryan, general manager Ian Cunningham, and coach Kevin Stefanski. A coaching-led culture shift in the new regime, some major spending in free agency and development of second-year quarterback Drake Maye have the Patriots set to face the Seahawks at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. “I think a win would be so rewarding for me because of who gets the win,” Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Yes, I’ve been a part of a few before, but to see these guys who have not been there. I have a lot of my peers on the coaching staff that this is their first opportunity to have a chance to experience this.” McDaniels returned to the Patriots this season. He was a part of Bill Belichick’s staff that won six Super Bowl titles.

“A lot of guys in the locker room, this is their first opportunity,” McDaniels said. “So, I would be most happy for the guys that this would be their first opportunity to do so.”

The Seahawks have a second-year coach in Roswell’s Mike Macdonald, who’s stepped into a good defensive situation, drafted one of the top talented receivers, and made a shrewd free agency move at the quarterback position. A closer look at both Super Bowl teams offers clear lessons for what the restructured Falcons can learn to perhaps end their eight consecutive losing seasons and quickly return to Super Bowl contenders. The Patriots are just one win away from bringing home their seventh Super Bowl title in franchise history, while Seattle is trying to raise their second Super Bowl banner. The Patriots had to reconfigure their offensive line. They drafted former LSU standout Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick and started him at left tackle. Jared Wilson, a standout center at Georgia, was drafted in the third round and moved to left guard.

The Patriots signed center Garrett Bradbury to a two-year, $12 million deal. He’d been released by the Vikings after six seasons. They also signed Morgan Moses, a journeyman right tackle, who’d started 158 games for the Commanders (97), Jets (30) and Ravens (31). The only holdover was right guard Michael Onwenu (6-foot-3 and 350 pounds). He was drafted in the sixth round in 2020 out of Michigan. Wilson started 13 games in the regular-season and three in the playoffs. “Coming in, making the switch over to left guard from center in college, it was tough,” Wilson said. “It was a lot tougher than I thought. If you’re an interior offensive lineman, you’ve got to be able to play all three. But it’s not very easy.” The Falcons have a new offensive line coach in Bill Callahan. It’s a very good run-blocking line that needs to improve in pass protection.

The Patriots have 22 draft picks on the roster, so the Falcons must continue drafting players who can contribute to the team. Last season, four of the five draft picks made major contributions. The Falcons have five draft picks in 2026, but used their first-round pick in the James Pearce Jr. trade. In addition to Campbell and Wilson, quarterback Drake Maye was taken third overall in 2024, and running back TreVeyon Henderson was a second-round pick in 2025. The Patriots spent lavishly in free agency. The Patriots spent more than $300 million on players last offseason, including $209 million in guaranteed money.

They added defensive tackle Milton Williams from the Eagles with a four-year, $104 million deal, with $63 million guaranteed. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was coming off knee (ACL) surgery, was signed in free agency. In total, they had 19 free agents on their Super Bowl roster, including backup quarterback Josh Dobbs of Alpharetta, former Falcons tight end Austin Hooper, former Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins, linebacker Harold Landry and cornerback Carlton Davis. Under longtime general manager John Schneider, the Seahawks have drafted extremely well. Over the past four drafts, Schneider has picked up 20 starters or solid contributors. Wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, running back Kenneth Walker III, defensive lineman Byron Murphy II, offensive tackle Charles Cross, offensive tackle Abe Lucas, safety Nick Emmanwori and guard Grey Zabel create a solid young nucleus on both sides of the ball. Schneider then filled in holes via free agency by signing quarterback Sam Darnold (three-year, $100.5 million), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (three-year, $42 million) and Cooper Kupp (three-year, $45 million). The Falcons won’t be major spenders like the Patriots in free agency. They are projected to have $26.4 million in salary cap room, according to overthecap.com, or $27.7 million, according to spotrac. They can create more space by restructuring some contracts.

The Falcons have the infrastructure in place for one of the top rushing attacks with running back Bijan Robinson and an outside-zone blocking line. Under Callahan, they may have to get bigger up-front. The passing attack regressed last season because no one stepped up opposite wide receiver Drake London. Also, the Falcons have to make a decision on tight end Kyle Pitts. Defensively, the Falcons must get better against the run. They need to add a big run-stuffer like the Patriots added Williams and Landry to fortify their defensive front. Also, linebacker Kaden Elliss, the team’s No. 1-rated defender, is set to become a free agent, and the Falcons need help at cornerback. The Falcons will hope their young defensive nucleus can add some pieces and become a force like Seattle’s group.