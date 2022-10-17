ajc logo
Falcons’ playing time percentage breakdown vs. 49rers

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts played 33 of 58 offensive snaps (57%) in his first game back after missing one game with a hamstring injury.

He finished with three catches for 19 yards and a touchdown reception in the Falcons’ 28-14 win over the 49ers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Linebacker Troy Andersen, who started for Mykal Walker, played all 60 of the defensive snaps (100%) and tied for the team lead with 12 tackles in the game.

Also, with Ade Ogundeji (shoulder) out, rookie Arnold Ebiketie made his first NFL start and played 49 defensive snaps (82%). He finished with three tackle and two quarterback hits.

Outside linebacker Quinton Bell (10/17%) and DeAngelo Malone (11/18%) also received some action. Bell had a tackle and a tackle for a loss.

Here’s the percentage of playing time per player against the 49ers:

Player Offense Special Teams

J Matthews LT 58 100% 4 18%

E Wilkinson LG 58 100% 4 18%

D Dalman C 58 100%

C Lindstrom RG 58 100% 4 18%

K McGary RT 58 100% 4 18%

M Mariota QB 58 100%

O Zaccheaus WR 43 74% 3 14%

P Hesse TE 41 71% 12 55%

D London WR 39 67%

K Pitts TE 33 57%

T Allgeier RB 33 57%

K Smith FB 28 48% 16 73%

C Huntley RB 20 34%

M Pruitt TE 16 28%

B Edwards WR 12 21%

D Byrd WR 11 19%

A Williams RB 7 12% 18 82%

K Hodge WR 7 12% 13 59%

Player Defense Special Teams

L Carter ROLB 49 82%

G Jarrett DE 48 80%

A Anderson NT 23 38% 2 9%

T Graham DE 40 67% 2 9%

A Ebiketie LOLB 49 82%

R Evans LB 60 100%

T Andersen LB 60 100% 9 41%

A Terrell LCB 26 43%

R Grant SS 60 100% 9 41%

J Hawkins FS 60 100% 4 18%

C Hayward RCB 47 78%

D Hall CB 38 63% 8 36%

I Oliver CB 30 50% 7 32%

T Horne DT 15 25% 2 9%

M Dickerson DT 12 20%

D Malone LB 11 18% 10 45%

D Alford CB 11 18%

Q Bell LB 10 17% 13 59%

M Ford CB 7 12% 18 82%

N Landman LB 3 5% 3 14%

D Marlowe SS 1 2% 18 82%

Player Special teams

B Pinion P 14 64%

N Kwiatkoski LB 14 64%

L McCullough LS 9 41%

F Franks TE 6 27%

G Ifedi T 4 18%

M Hennessy C 4 18%

C Gossett G 4 18%

Y Koo K 4 18%

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

