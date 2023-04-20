Falcons expected to continue to build on defense with eighth pick in NFL draft

Georgia’s Broderick Jones, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. and Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski are the top three offensive lineman, and each could be available. The Falcons re-signed right tackle Kaleb McGary and made right guard Chris Lindstrom the highest paid right guard in the league.

The team has a hole at left guard.

“They did a nice job in free agency kind of locking their own guys in,” Jeremiah said. “Offensive line-wise they are OK. They can line up and play there.”

If you rule out the offensive linemen, things squarely point to the defense for the Falcons.

“I just look at them on the defensive side of the ball, when you’re 31st in sacks and 31st in third-down defense. … I like the fact they brought in (lineman) Calais Campbell,” Jeremiah said. “I like the fact that they just brought in (outside linebacker) Bud Dupree. They’ve added some good pieces there.”

Campbell, who has 99 career sacks, will turn 37 on Sept. 1 and said he plans to play 60% of the snaps.

“Calais Campbell is not going to play much longer,” Jeremiah said. “They are going to need some more talented guys, some younger guys to throw into that mix on that defensive front. Grady Jarrett has been awesome, but again, you’re getting a little bit older there.”

Alabama’s Will Anderson, Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson and Georgia’s Jalen Carter are the top three defensive players in the draft. They likely will be chosen before the Falcons pick.

“I like the idea of adding some juice upfront,” Jeremiah said. “I think there are two guys that come into play there, when you look at Lukas Van Ness, we’ve talked about him a bunch with them. That is one that will be in the mix with them. I also think Nolan Smith from right down the road at Georgia.”

Both of those players would be considered major reaches at the eighth pick.

Van Ness, is 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, played in 26 games at Iowa and had 13 sacks and 19 tackles for losses. He’s rated as the 29th best player in the draft by the33rdteam.com and has a grade of 6.72.

Smith played in 38 games and made 110 tackles, 20 tackles for losses and 12.5 sacks. His final season was cut short by a torn pectoral muscle. He’s rated as the 38th best player in the draft with 6.38 grade.

The Falcons will factor in how the player fits into their schemes. Van Ness and Smith both have the versatility for their positions. Last year, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson was the top rated receiver, but London, who was the third-rated wide receiver, was deemed a better scheme-fit.

Van Ness, who is still developing as a pass rusher, can play outside and inside on defense. Smith can play the run, drop into coverage and rush the passer.

“To me, those players make a lot of sense for their front,” Jeremiah said of Van Ness and Smith. “They need to get younger, get more athletic. Get a little bit more dynamic and see if they can improve on these god-awful numbers against the pass and on third downs.”

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. also believes the Falcons will focus on defense early in the draft.

“I went with the linebacker who’s basically a pass-rusher,” Kiper said of Smith. “He can get you eight to 10 sacks a year, I believe Nolan Smith can. He’s a heck of a player. He’s very smart.”

Smith had a great scouting combine performance and did well on the pre-draft interview circuit. Kiper admitted that he has Smith ranked higher than most other draft analysts because of his versatility.

“He ran in the 4.38 range, tells you what kind of athlete he is,” Kiper said.

The Falcons completed their top-30 visits Wednesday. Players can be brought into the team facilities for interviews, meetings and a physical.

Here’s a partial list of the players who visited the Falcons, according to CBSSports.com’s tracker: Carter, TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Northwestern edge rusher Adetomiwa Adebawore, Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer, Florida State safety Jammie Robinson, East Carolina running back Keaton Mitchell, Alabama safety Brian Branch, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

The Falcons would not confirm the top-30 visits nor the players who attended their locals-day workout.

However, general manager Terry Fontenot previously warned not to read too much into the visits.

“You really have to prepare for everything,” Fontenot told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently. “That’s why we bring players in to visit, and we spend as much time as we can with them. Sometimes we go out and see them. Sometimes we bring them in and just do it a different way. You can never look at what we do leading up to the draft and think (that’s their guy) because you just never know.”

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is expected to go No. 1 overall and Stroud is not expected to drop out of the top 5. Levis and Richardson could be on the board when the Falcons pick, but the team likely doesn’t need a quarterback after committing to continue to develop Desmond Ridder, who was taken in the third round (74th overall) last year.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ areas of need:

Quarterback: No. The Falcons have dubbed Ridder as their starter and signed Taylor Heinicke to back him up. They have done their due diligence on the top quarterbacks in the draft.

Running back: Yes. Cordarrelle Patterson turned 32 in March, and Caleb Huntley is trying to return from Achilles surgery.

Wide receiver: Yes. The Falcons have London, but elected not to re-sign Olamide Zaccheaus or Damiere Byrd. They signed Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller, who mostly have been backups in the NFL, as free agents. Zaccheaus signed with the Eagles and Byrd with the Panthers.

Tight end: No. The Falcons are deep at tight end with Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks, John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk and John Raine.

Offensive line: Yes. Falcons ranked third in rushing, but still were subpar in pass protection. The Falcons were 26th in sacks-per-pass-attempt percentage (8.92). The left guard position is unsettled.

Defensive line: Yes, the Falcons have added some veterans in free agency, but need some long-term help at end and tackle.

Linebackers: Yes. The Falcons have not re-signed linebacker Rashaad Evans, who led the team in tackles last season with 159. They have signed a couple of linebackers in Kaden Elliss and Tae Davis who never have been full-time starters.

Cornerbacks: Yes. The Falcons traded for Jeff Okudah and signed Mike Hughes, two former first-round draft picks, but you can never have too many cornerbacks in the NFL.

Safeties: No. The Falcons signed Jessie Bates in free agency and drafted Richie Grant in the second round of the 2021 draft. Jaylinn Hawkins, last season’s starting free safety, could play some in Big Nickel – a three-safety package.

Special teams: No. The Falcons are set with kicker Younghoe Koo, Punter Bradley Pinion, long snapper Liam McCullough, punt returner Avery Williams and kickoff returner Patterson.

AJC’S 2023 POSITION-BY-POSITION DRAFT SERIES

WIDE RECEIVERS – Past few drafts have spoiled NFL teams looking for wide receivers | Top 10 WRs

RUNNING BACKS – Running backs Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs may have to wait to hear their names called | Top 10 RBs

TIGHT ENDS – Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer heads a dee TE class | Top 10 TEs

QUARTERBACKS – Bryce Young’s small stature no longer an issue in the NFL | Top 10 QBs

OFFENSIVE LINE – Skoronski’s short arm length being scrutinized for left tackle | Top 5 C,G, &OTs

DEFENSIVE LINE – Is Jalen Carter the real deal or a potential bust? | Top 5 DTs, DEs

LINEBACKERS – Dutchtown’s Will Anderson expected to go in top 5 of NFL draft | Top 10 LBs

CORNERBACKS – Former Georgia standout Kelee Ringo is one of the top cornerbacks in the draft | Top 10 CBs

SAFETIES – Alabama’s Brian Branch, Jordan Battle are top safeties in the NFL draft | Top 10 FS/SS

SPECIAL TEAMS – Saturday

The Bow Tie Chronicles