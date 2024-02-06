Ex-Falcon Isaiah Oliver set to play in Super Bowl 58

“We’re excited and pumped up about trying to get a win,” Oliver told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night.

The 49ers plan to focus on stopping the Chiefs’ rushing attack. The 49ers gave up 136 rushing yards to Packers in the divisional round and 182 yards to the Lions in the NFC championship game.

“Obviously, first, it starts off with stopping the run,” Oliver said. “That’s the biggest thing for us right now. Getting back to doing run defense also trying to get after (Chiefs quarterback Patrick) Mahomes as best that we can. They’ve got a lot of weapons on that offense. Really, really good quarterback. We are going to start off with stopping the run and go from there.”

Oliver was not re-signed after the 2022 season by the Falcons. He landed with the 49ers in free agency.

“I had a great time in Atlanta,” Oliver said. “I really grew as a player during my time there. I want to thank (former) coach (Arthur) Smith and thank (general manager) Terry (Fontenot) for my time there, they gave me an opportunity, really coming off the injury, signing me back for that fifth year was really big for me. I’m forever grateful for that.”

Oliver was moved to nickel back and suffered a season-ending knee injury while blitzing against Washington. He was picked up by J.D. McKissic and his knee buckled. He was re-signed and played a fifth season for the Falcons in 2022.

“I was glad to see coach Rah (Raheem Morris) back there,” Oliver said. “I’m excited for him and his journey.”

He thanked Morris for helping to elevated his play during the 2020 season.

“That 2020 season, I had him on the defensive side,” Oliver said. “That’s really when I started playing better. I took my game to the next level when he came over. So, I will always be forever grateful for him as well.”

Oliver is enjoying the Super Bowl experience, thus far.

“Man, this is exciting,” Oliver said. “It’s a lot going on every single day coming to the Super Bowl. The whole team is excited. I’m excited. This is what we worked all season for, to get back here. We’re excited to get going.”

