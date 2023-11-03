A look at Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

16 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — With Kirk Cousins going down with a torn Achilles, the Vikings will hand the ball to rookie quarterback Jaren Hall, who was a fifth-round draft pick (164th overall) in the 2023 NFL draft out of Brigham Young.

Hall, who’s 6-foot and 207 pounds, is a mobile quarterback who followed Zach Wilson at BYU. Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick by the Jets in the 2021 draft.

“We had some tape on him, and then we also had like 120-something snaps of (exhibition games),” Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said. “So, we did have a lot more (exhibition) tape, which was really good.”

Hall passed for 5,754 yards, 52 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over his two seasons (2021 and 2022) as a starter for the Cougars. He completed 65.2% of his passes.

Falcons concentrated on the video from exhibition games.

“You get a chance to see how he operates,” Gray said " Of course, he’s with a lot of young guys in there, so you can’t really look at that, but you can see how he operates.

“I thought he did a really good job in (exhibition games) of operating on the road. They had one road game in Seattle, and we got a chance to see that. So, we kind of (know) how he’s going to come here in Atlanta.”

How Atlanta training center opponents collected tens of thousands of signatures
