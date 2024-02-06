49ers’ Steve Wilks on Raheem Morris: ‘He’s going to do a tremendous job’

LAS VEGAS – San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who was a candidate for the Falcons’ head coaching job, is getting his unit ready to face Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City in Super Bowl 58 at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
In addition to his interview with the Falcons on Jan. 13, Wilks was interviewed by the Chargers.
“I thought it went well,” Wilks told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about his interview with the Falcons. “Congratulations to Raheem (Morris). I think he’s going to do a tremendous job. I’ve got a lot of respect for him as a coach and even more as a person.”
Wilks, 54, has head coaching experience. He made his reputation as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator under Ron Rivera. He started his coaching career at Johnson C. Smith (1995-96) and Savannah State (1997-99) after playing at Appalachian State.
Wilks was the head coach at Savannah State in 1999. He was the Cardinals’ head coach in 2018 and was the Panthers’ interim head coach in 2023 after Matt Rhule was fired.
