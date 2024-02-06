49ers’ Steve Wilks on Raheem Morris: ‘He’s going to do a tremendous job’

LAS VEGAS – San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who was a candidate for the Falcons’ head coaching job, is getting his unit ready to face Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City in Super Bowl 58 at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

In addition to his interview with the Falcons on Jan. 13, Wilks was interviewed by the Chargers.

“I thought it went well,” Wilks told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about his interview with the Falcons. “Congratulations to Raheem (Morris). I think he’s going to do a tremendous job. I’ve got a lot of respect for him as a coach and even more as a person.”